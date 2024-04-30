ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Host KOL Panel Discussion on Treatment Options for Atopic Dermatitis Patients With an Inadequate Response to Dupilumab

ASLAN management will present new data from the interim analysis of the TREK-DX study



SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event, “Treatment Options for Atopic Dermatitis Patients with an Inadequate Response to Dupilumab: Exploring the Potential of Eblasakimab in this Sizable New Market”, to be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 8:00 AM ET to 9:00 AM ET.

The event will feature a discussion with Lisa Beck, MD from University of Rochester, Peter Lio, MD from Northwestern University, and Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD from Rosalind Franklin University Chicago Medical School, moderated by Seth Orlow, MD, PhD from New York University, on the recently announced positive interim results from ASLAN’s Phase 2 TREK-DX study of eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class biologic candidate, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) that had previously been treated with dupilumab. Panelists will discuss this growing new market and the treatment options available to patients with an inadequate response to dupilumab. Company management will also present new data from the interim analysis of the TREK-DX study.

Eblasakimab is a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Interim data from TREK-DX, a first-of-its-kind study of dupilumab-experienced AD patients, shows eblasakimab may have the potential to be highly effective in AD patients even if dupilumab has not been.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Register here to attend the webcast or watch the replay of the event.

About Lisa Beck, MD

Lisa Beck, MD is the Lowell & Carol Goldsmith Professor of Dermatology, with secondary appointments in Medicine (Allergy, Immunology, Rheumatology) & Pathology. She has a longstanding interest in atopic dermatitis (AD) focusing on the dynamic interaction between skin epithelial abnormalities and the innate and type 2 immune inflammation. She was the first to describe and characterize epidermal tight junction (TJ) defects in patients with AD. Dr. Beck is the Co-Director of the URMC Center for Allergic Disease Research. She is secretary of the International Eczema Council since 2014, emeritus member of National Eczema Association’s Scientific Advisory committee, and Past - President of the Society of Investigative Dermatology. She was lead author of the 2014 NEJM paper that set the stage for FDA approval of dupilumab, the first biologic used to treat patients with moderate to severe AD. She has had continuous NIH funding since 1994 and has also received funding from foundations and industry. She has been co-PI of the NIH/NIAID-funded Atopic Dermatitis Research Network (ADRN) since its inception in 2004, which has amassed the largest registry and biobank of deeply phenotyped AD subjects in the world (housed at URMC).

About Peter A Lio, MD

Peter A Lio, MD is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Lio received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, completed his internship in Pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital, and his Dermatology training at Harvard where he served as Chief Resident in Dermatology. While at Harvard, he received formal training in acupuncture. Dr. Lio is the founding director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center and a founding partner of Medical Dermatology Associates of Chicago. He serves as a board member and scientific advisory committee member emeritus for the National Eczema Association. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology’s Atopic Dermatitis Expert Resource Group and a founding faculty member of the Integrative Dermatology Certificate Program. He has over 200 publications and 3 textbooks.

About Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, MSCI

Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, MSCI is Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University Chicago Medical School and Founder and Director of the Center for Medical Dermatology and Immunology Research in Chicago, Illinois. His clinical and research focus includes the intersection of cutaneous immunology and inflammatory disease. He received his MD and PhD in immunology from Yale and completed his residency, postdoctoral research fellowship, and MS in Clinical Investigation at Northwestern University where he also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Chovatiya has a particular interest in optimizing patient-centered care, understanding chronic disease burden especially in understudied inflammatory diseases, exploring health and social disparities, and improving care across diverse skin types. He has published numerous abstracts and manuscripts and has been nationally and internationally recognized for his contributions as a clinician, educator, researcher, and leader.

About Seth Orlow, MD, PhD

Seth Orlow, MD, PhD is a Professor at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Chair of the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology. Since 2010, he has served as a Senior Advisor with Pharus Advisors, advising biopharmaceutical and medical tech companies on strategic transactions (often cross border) with a focus on dermatology and immunology, including in the area of atopic dermatitis. He is also one of the co-founders and organizers of the annual Dermatology Summit and Dermatology innovation Forum. In 1995 he co-founded Anaderm, a dermatologic discovery company backed by Pfizer and OSI Pharmaceuticals. He participated in the sale of Anaderm to Pfizer in 2002. From 2001-2010, he rose from Advisor to Partner with Easton Capital Partners, a venture capital firm focused on healthcare and consumer products. Dr. Orlow has licensed technologies to companies ranging from Pfizer to SkinMedica. An author of over 200 medical/scientific publications, he is an internationally sought-after speaker and thought leader. A graduate of Harvard in Biochemical Sciences and with an MD-PhD in Molecular Pharmacology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Orlow trained in Pediatrics and Dermatology at Mt. Sinai and Yale.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in AD and Type 2-driven COPD. ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 2b TREK-AD study of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe biologic-naïve AD patients in July 2023, and is currently investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab-experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial, TREK-DX.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is currently investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab-experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the TREK-DX Phase 2 trial, with topline data expected at the end of 2024. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in Q3 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the ASLAN website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn .

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; statements related to the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab, including interim results; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrollment and clinical trial results for eblasakimab; the potential of eblasakimab as a first-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis; and expectations regarding the terms of patents and ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for product candidates. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations, or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial or preliminary results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of health epidemics or pandemics, or geopolitical conflicts on the Company’s operations, research and development and clinical trials and potential disruption in the operations and business of third-party manufacturers, contract research organizations, other service providers and collaborators with whom the Company conducts business; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001- 38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement.

