HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy announced today that the company's first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, May 6, 2024.



Hallador Energy will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on the company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details



PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 749324



WEBCAST:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/878527360



Hallador Energy Company’s headquarters are in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more about Hallador Energy and its subsidiaries, visit www.halladorenergy.com.



