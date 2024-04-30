Mirvetuximab Soravtansine (IMGN853) for Ovarian Cancer in 7MM: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Drug Insights 2019-2023 & 2024-2032

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Market Size, Forecast, and Drug Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the mirvetuximab soravtansine market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.



Drug Summary



Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha (FRa)-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent to kill the targeted cancer cells. The anti-FOLR1 monoclonal antibody moiety of mirvetuximab soravtansine targets and binds to the cell surface antigen FOLR1.

After antibody-antigen interaction and internalization, the immunoconjugate releases DM4, which binds to tubulin and disrupts microtubule assembly/disassembly dynamics, thereby inhibiting cell division and cell growth of FOLR1-expressing tumor cells. FOLR1, a member of the folate receptor family, is overexpressed on a variety of epithelial-derived cancer cells. The sulfo-SPDB linker prevents cleavage in the bloodstream and may improve this agent's efficacy in multidrug-resistant tumor cells. It is being studied in later line platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer and in combination in both platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive diseases.



Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Analytical Perspective

In-depth Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence mirvetuximab soravtansine dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to mirvetuximab soravtansine and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of mirvetuximab soravtansine from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of mirvetuximab soravtansine?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the mirvetuximab soravtansine development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer?

What is the forecasted market scenario of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer?

What are the forecasted sales of mirvetuximab soravtansine in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of ovarian cancer?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Mirvetuximab soravtansine Overview in ovarian cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Mirvetuximab soravtansine Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in the 7MM for ovarian cancer

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in the United States for ovarian cancer

5.3.2. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in Germany for ovarian cancer

5.3.3. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in France for ovarian cancer

5.3.4. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in Italy for ovarian cancer

5.3.5. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in Spain for ovarian cancer

5.3.6. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in the United Kingdom for ovarian cancer

5.3.7. Market Size of Mirvetuximab soravtansine in Japan for ovarian cancer



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



