Global Real Estate Industry Guide 2024: Size, Growth, Major Segments, and Leading Players

The global real estate industry recorded revenues of $7.91 trillion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2018 and 2023.

Industry consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 0.9 billion units in 2023. The Asia-Pacific and European regions dominated the industry, accounting for 39.1% and 25.0% respectively in 2023, of global real estate industry value.

Global Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

Urban areas with robust job markets, amenities, and infrastructure are attractive destinations for individuals seeking housing. Cities with diverse employment opportunities in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and education tend to experience high demand for real estate properties as people migrate to these urban centers in search of employment and better living standards.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global real estate Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global real estate Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key real estate Industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global real estate Industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Real Estate

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

