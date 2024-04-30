Global Real Estate Industry Guide 2024: Size, Growth, Major Segments, and Leading Players

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global real estate industry recorded revenues of $7.91 trillion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2018 and 2023.
Industry consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 0.9 billion units in 2023. The Asia-Pacific and European regions dominated the industry, accounting for 39.1% and 25.0% respectively in 2023, of global real estate industry value.
Global Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- Urban areas with robust job markets, amenities, and infrastructure are attractive destinations for individuals seeking housing. Cities with diverse employment opportunities in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and education tend to experience high demand for real estate properties as people migrate to these urban centers in search of employment and better living standards.
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
Scope
