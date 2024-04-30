Chainswap Wins Polo Match Against Solana at Dubai's First Crypto Polo Cup Event in April 2024





Image 1: (From left to right) Danial Meena, Simon Bentley, Rishi Bansali, Arial Ponzi. Presented by Shihab Al Hashimi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a captivating display of skill and strategy, Chainswap won their game against Solana at the Crypto Polo Cup Dubai , held at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club on April 20th, 2024.

The highly anticipated polo tournament, hosted by Luna PR , gathered industry leaders and top-tier players from the web3 industry for an afternoon of competition and networking. Amidst the deal-making happening on the terrace, Chainswap and Solana engaged in a thrilling showdown on the main field of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, displaying the perfect blend of horsemanship and sportsmanship for the first match of the day. Shiba Inu went head-to-head with B itcoin.com in the second exhilarating match to wrap up the polo for the day.

Chainswap's team, made up of Danial Meena, Simon Bentley, Rishi Bansali, and Aria Ponzi, performed exceptionally well, showing precision and teamwork. Despite a tough challenge from Solana, Chainswap focused on their strategy and won the game.

“We are proud to emerge victorious in such a prestigious tournament,” said Danial Meena, one of the players on the Chainswap team. "It was an honor to compete against the talent representing Solana, and we commend them for their skill and sportsmanship. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our passion for both polo and blockchain technology at the Crypto Polo Cup."

The Solana team, led by Rashid Al Abbar, Heider Bangash, Ayden Al Ahmed, and Ale, made a valiant effort, displaying exceptional determination on the field. Although they narrowly missed out on victory, their performance garnered admiration from spectators and competitors alike.

The event was a huge success, with over 850 attendees, including high-profile entrepreneurs, investors, family office representatives, crypto founders, and venture capitalists including Roger Ver, Gabriel Abed, ⁠Adeniyi Abiodun, Carl the Moon, Pascal Gauthier, and Davinci Jeremie. Attendees immersed themselves in the thrill of the matches and entertainment alongside live music, and gourmet food in luxurious surroundings under the Dubai sunshine.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, and it quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. As a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe and with the use of its highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its website, X and Instagram.

About Crypto Polo Cup

The Crypto Polo Cup is a first-of-its-kind event that combines the web3 revolution with the prestige of Polo, bringing together the biggest names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. The invite-only event is set to take place multiple times a year in the world’s hottest crypto spots — Miami, Austin, Dubai, and Singapore. To learn more about the Crypto Polo Cup, visit its website, X, and Instagram.

About Chainswap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains, and servicing any blockchain where demand arises. Leveraging cutting-edge security protocols such as Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. ChainSwaps multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem, allowing users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralized exchanges which do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionizes blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.