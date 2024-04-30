AI in Oil and Gas Global Markets and Technology Research Report 2023-2028: Advanced Imaging and Surveys, Improved Market Competitiveness, and Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oil and Gas: Global Markets and Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector is estimated to increase from $2.8 billion in 2023 to reach $5.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2023 through 2028.
The scope of this study encompasses the analysis of various components of AI technology in the global oil and gas sector, which include software, services, and hardware. It also examines different applications within the industry, such as upstream, midstream, downstream, and support functions.
Additionally, the report discusses the technological, regulatory, and competitive aspects, as well as economic trends that impact the market. It further analyzes the market's key drivers, regional dynamics, and current industry trends. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2022, and projections for the years 2023 through 2028 are included, along with forecasts of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.
The report provides an overview of AI in the oil and gas sector, focusing on its key components and driving factors. It explores the software, services, and hardware aspects of the market, analyzing the solutions provided by different companies. The applications of AI in the industry are also discussed, including upstream, midstream, downstream, and support functions.
Report Includes
- 32 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for AI in the oil and gas sector
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and a corresponding analysis of market shares based on component, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, upcoming technologies, future prospects and impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the market, with an emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, a discussion of the future of ESG, and the ESG practices followed by leading companies
- An analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and the outlook for venture funding
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including IBM Corp., General Electric, Accenture, Microsoft Corp., and Schneider Electric
Company Profiles
- ABB
- Accenture
- Aspen Technology Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- EY
- Fugenx Technologies
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle
- Schneider Electric
- Sparkcognition
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Regulatory and Policy Framework Impacting AI Integration
- Future Prospects
- Value Chain Analysis
- Platform Providers
- Agents/Application Developers
- Solution Providers
- End User
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
- Geopolitical and Other Developments
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Advanced Imaging and Surveys
- Improved Market Competitiveness
- Enhanced Operational Efficiency
- Reduced Operating Costs
- Market Restraints
- Data Quality and Availability
- Skill Shortages and Workforce Transition
- Market Opportunity
- Customized AI Solutions for Industry Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Current Market Trends
- Digital Twins and Simulation
- Cloud-based AI Solutions
- Emerging Technologies
- Edge AI
- Explainable AI (XAI)
- Quantum Computing
- Digital Thread
- Biometric Security Solutions
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Upstream
- Midstream
- Downstream
- Support Functions
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Overview
- ESG Performance in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- References
