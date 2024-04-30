AI in Oil and Gas Global Markets and Technology Research Report 2023-2028: Advanced Imaging and Surveys, Improved Market Competitiveness, and Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oil and Gas: Global Markets and Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector is estimated to increase from $2.8 billion in 2023 to reach $5.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2023 through 2028.

The scope of this study encompasses the analysis of various components of AI technology in the global oil and gas sector, which include software, services, and hardware. It also examines different applications within the industry, such as upstream, midstream, downstream, and support functions.

Additionally, the report discusses the technological, regulatory, and competitive aspects, as well as economic trends that impact the market. It further analyzes the market's key drivers, regional dynamics, and current industry trends. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2022, and projections for the years 2023 through 2028 are included, along with forecasts of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.

The report provides an overview of AI in the oil and gas sector, focusing on its key components and driving factors. It explores the software, services, and hardware aspects of the market, analyzing the solutions provided by different companies. The applications of AI in the industry are also discussed, including upstream, midstream, downstream, and support functions.

Company Profiles

ABB

Accenture

Aspen Technology Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

EY

Fugenx Technologies

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sparkcognition

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Regulatory and Policy Framework Impacting AI Integration

Future Prospects

Value Chain Analysis

Platform Providers

Agents/Application Developers

Solution Providers

End User

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

Geopolitical and Other Developments

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Advanced Imaging and Surveys

Improved Market Competitiveness

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Reduced Operating Costs

Market Restraints

Data Quality and Availability

Skill Shortages and Workforce Transition

Market Opportunity

Customized AI Solutions for Industry Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Current Market Trends

Digital Twins and Simulation

Cloud-based AI Solutions

Emerging Technologies

Edge AI

Explainable AI (XAI)

Quantum Computing

Digital Thread

Biometric Security Solutions

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Component

Overview

Software

Services

Hardware

Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Support Functions

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 7 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Overview

ESG Performance in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Market for AI Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

References

