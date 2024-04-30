Middle East & Africa B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024 - Middle East's Digital Economy is On Track for Remarkable Expansion, Projected to Exceed EUR 500 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MENA's Mobile Commerce Revolution: Over 70% Online Transaction Dominance by 2025

The Middle East's digital economy is on track for remarkable expansion, projected to exceed EUR 500 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by the region's rapid uptake of digital commerce and online transactions, fundamentally reshaping market dynamics. By 2025, mobile platforms are expected to drive 70% of total online transaction value in the MENA region, signalling a shift towards mobile commerce dominance. Furthermore, the B2C E-Commerce market is forecasted to reach double-digit billion euros by 2026, offering significant opportunities in this swiftly evolving landscape.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead the charge in the region's digital transformation, achieving significant milestones in their E-Commerce sectors. By 2027, Saudi Arabia's B2C E-Commerce revenue is set to exceed EUR 20 billion, representing a substantial share of total retail sales. Likewise, the UAE's digital commerce landscape is thriving, with B2C E-Commerce revenue expected to nearly double-digit EUR billion by 2028.

Africa's Digital Payments Revolution

Africa's digital payment ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by strategic collaborations and innovations. By 2025, wallets are projected to account for over 20% of total electronic payment revenue, closely followed by cards. In Nigeria, adopting B2C E-Commerce led to over 90% of MSMEs experiencing increased sales and more than 60% reporting reduced costs.

As the Middle East and Africa embrace the digital age, businesses in all sectors have the chance to innovate, connect with consumers, and fuel economic expansion. The rapid evolution of digital commerce underscores the critical importance of adaptability and flexibility in meeting the continuously evolving needs of consumers in the region.

Key Questions Covered:

What factors are driving the digital economy's exponential growth in the Middle East?

How are mobile platforms shaping online transactions in MENA, and what changes are expected to evolve by 2025?

What specific milestones have Saudi Arabia and the UAE achieved in their respective E-Commerce sectors?

What projections indicate the expected growth of electronic payment revenue in Africa by 2025?

What strategic innovations are fueling Africa's transformative evolution in E-Commerce and digital payments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Middle East

3.1. Regional

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, March 2024

Digital Payment Market Overview, April 2024

Digital Economy Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2030f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021, 2022 & 2026f

Share of Mobile Commerce Making Up Total Online Transaction Value, in %, 2025f

Share of Digital Wallets Making Up Total Online Spending, in %, 2023e

Increase in Order Value During Ramadan, by Country, in USD, April 2024

Increase in Online Purchases During Ramadan, by Product Category, in %, Q1 2024

Share of Respondents Who Shop Online During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Shop Online Weekly or Daily During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Plan to Shop Online More Frequently During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Plan to Shop Less Frequently in Person During Ramadan, in %, 2023e

3.2. Saudi Arabia

3.3. UAE

3.4. Israel

3.5. Iran

3.6. Qatar

3.7. Kuwait

3.8. Lebanon

3.9. Jordan

3.10. Bahrain

3.11. Oman

4. Africa

4.1. Regional

Online Payment Market and Trends Overview, April 2024

Cryptocurrency Trends Overview, April 2024

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, April 2024

Top 3 Reasons For B2C E-Commerce Adoption, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Top Pain Points When Selling Online, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Top Customer Challenges With B2C E-Commerce, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by B2C E-Commerce Channel, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of Use of B2C E-Commerce Channels, by Product Category, in %, April 2023

Breakdown of Funding to B2C E-Commerce Sectors, by Number of Deals, in %, 2023e

Most Compelling Telco And Tech Needs Expected by Organizations Over The Coming Years, in % of Organizations, Q4 2023

Electronic Payment Revenue Breakdown, by Payment Method, in %, 2025f

Revenue From Electronic Payments, in USD billion, 2025f

Total Funding Raised by African Tech Startups, in USD billion, 2021 & 2022

Startups Funding, by Sector, in USD million, 2022

Share of Online Making Up Total Retail Revenue, in %, 2023e

Top Online Marketplaces, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

B2C E-Commerce Company Jumia's Largest Markets, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Company Jumia's Markets, by Country, in % of Total Monthly Visits, March 2024

B2C E-Commerce Company Souq's Largest Markets, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Company Souq's Markets, by Country, in % of Total Monthly Visits, March 2024

4.2. South Africa

4.3. Nigeria

4.4. Kenya

4.5. Egypt

4.6. Ghana

4.7. Ethiopia

Companies Featured:

Ali Baba Group

Amazon

Apple

Carrefour

Ebay

Flipkart

Floward

Google

iHerb

IKEA

Jumia

Kalahari.com

Kilimall

Konga

Lulu Shopping

Mtlnovel

Namshi

Noon Shopping

Open Sooq

Playstation

Samsung

SHEIN

Sony

Splashfashions

Takealot

Temu

Trendyol

Zando

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3y7gc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.