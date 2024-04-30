Europe Electronic Connector Industry Research 2024: A $22.09 Billion Market by 2032 from $14.52 Billion in 2023, Driven by Requirement of High-Performance Connectors in 5G & Miniaturization Trends

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electronic Connector Market: Focus on Application, Product Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electronic connector market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $22.09 billion by 2032 from $14.52 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The expansion of the Europe electronic connector market is anticipated to be propelled by rising demand for sophisticated and effective electronic connectors across various applications, including automotive and transportation, computers and peripherals, and telecommunications.





The electronic connection market in Europe is expanding rapidly, owing to a variety of causes. With rising demand for innovative and efficient electronic connections in a variety of industries, including automotive, transportation, computer, and telecommunications, the industry is seeing a spike in adoption. Electronic connectors are essential for ensuring seamless connectivity and data transmission in a variety of electronic devices and systems.



The automotive and transportation sector in Europe, which is characterized by the fast integration of sophisticated technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving systems, and connected vehicles, contributes significantly to the demand for electronic connectors. These connectors are critical components in automotive electronics, including entertainment systems, sensors, and control units, which improve vehicle performance and usefulness.



Furthermore, the growth of smart devices, IoT (Internet of Things) applications, and data centers is increasing the demand for electronic connections in the computing and telecommunications industries. These connections provide dependable connectivity and efficient data transfer in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, servers, and networking equipment.



Furthermore, technical improvements such as electronic component shrinking, faster data transfer speeds, and better durability are influencing the evolution of Europe's electronic connection industry. Government actions to promote digitalization, as well as investments in infrastructure development, help to drive market growth.



Overall, the European electronic connector market offers considerable potential for manufacturers and suppliers to capitalize on the region's growing need for high-quality, dependable electronic connecting solutions across a variety of industries.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: Increasing automotive and transportation demand worldwide is pushing the sales of electronic connector systems. Therefore, the electronic connector business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe electronic connector market is exponentially growing, with enormous opportunities for the market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategies have been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the Europe electronic connector market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe electronic connector market analyzed and profiled in the study involve electronic connector-based product manufacturers and start-ups. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe electronic connector market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

TE Connectivity

Aptiv PLC

Rosenberger Group

HARTING Technology Group

Phoenix Contact

HUBER+SUHNER

Radiall

LEMO Group

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

WAGO

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $22.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7%



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Overview: Electronic Connector

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 Growing Numbers of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

1.1.2.2 Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Transfer

1.1.2.3 Evolution of Wireless Connectivity

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4.2 Government Programs

1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.5.1 Analyst View

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Demand for Electrical Connectors in the Automotive Industry

1.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Intricate Design and Process of Manufacturing

1.2.2.2 Elevated Corrosion Levels and the Occurrence of Loose Connections

1.2.2.3 High Implementation Cost and Availability of Alternatives

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Trend of Miniaturization in Electronics

1.2.5.2 Requirement of High-Performance Connectors in 5G Technology



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Suppliers and Product Manufacturers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.1.5 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Electronic Connector Market (by Application), Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Electronic Connector Market (by Product Type), Value Data

2.1.4 Europe: Country-Level Analysis

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.1.1 Market

2.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.4.1.1.2 Key Suppliers and Product Manufacturers in Germany

2.1.4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.4.1.2 Application

2.1.4.1.2.1 Germany Electronic Connector Market (by Application), Value Data

2.1.4.1.3 Product

2.1.4.1.3.1 Germany Electronic Connector Market (by Product Type), Value Data

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1 Role in the Electronic Connector Market

3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.2 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqorsv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment