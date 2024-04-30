Libro Credit Union Selects nCino to Empower Employees and Positively Impact Ontario Community

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Libro Credit Union has selected nCino’s Cloud Banking Platform to empower its employees through data, achieve faster time to value and create a smoother experience for customers.



Libro is one of Ontario’s largest credit unions, serving over 117,000 Owners, the customers who all own a piece of the company, with 34 branches and 800 employees across the province. Known for its unique approach to service and commitment to community, Libro invests 100% of profits back into the people, businesses and communities it serves, with a focus on fostering financial resilience.

As a part of their business model, Libro is always open to discovering new and innovative solutions for continuous improvement. Dedication to providing Owners with a user-friendly, real-time customer experience drove them to choose nCino’s Cloud Banking Platform, which will provide an integrated system that acts as a single source of truth and delivers transparency across the loan process.

“At Libro, our ultimate goal is to make an impact by building financial resilience in everyone we encounter because we know that together, we can build a stronger community,” said Carol Normandeau, Executive Vice President, Advice & Service, at Libro Credit Union. “Our transition from multiple systems to nCino’s single platform marks a significant step forward in enhancing our operations and achieving our mission. We’re thrilled about the possibilities nCino brings and anticipate the positive impact it will have on enhancing the end-to-end experience for our Owners and staff.”

“We’re proud to partner with Libro on their journey to enhance the banking experience for their Owners,” said Greg Wipke, Vice President of Sales, Canada at nCino. “When it comes to operational efficiency, nCino offers Libro a user-friendly front-end while simultaneously allowing for better collaboration and knowledge sharing on the back-end for employees. By decreasing time to funding with nCino, Libro will be able to have an even greater impact on its communities, and we’re excited to be part of that as well.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.



About Libro Credit Union

Libro Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving more than 117,000 member-Owners through a network of digital services and 34 physical locations. Libro is a purposed-based business proudly committed to making a positive impact as a certified B Corporation®, as an associate member of the Responsible Investment Association, and as a Living Wage employer. To learn more about what it means to bank with purpose, visit libro.ca.