Full-scale Lilium Jet model to be unveiled for the first time at EBACE2024

The first public unveiling of full-scale Lilium Jet model is set to occur next month in Geneva

The Lilium Jet model will be located at Stand A39, as part of Lilium’s largest EBACE presence to date and as one of the show’s largest exhibitors

The showcase will also feature the Lilium Jet charging infrastructure and an immersive flight simulator experience for visitors



MUNICH, Germany, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet and global pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today announced that it will unveil the full-scale Lilium Jet model for the first time at EBACE2024: Europe’s premier aviation and advanced air mobility event, taking place 28-30 May 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland at Palexpo and Geneva Airport. This will be the first public premiere of the full-scale Lilium Jet model.

The Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, represents a significant leap in sustainable aviation. With its pioneering architecture leveraging the advantages of Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), the Lilium Jet will bring remarkable efficiency and accessibility to regional aviation. Lilium started production of the Lilium Jet in 2023.

The full-scale Lilium Jet model will be on display at the Lilium Stand adjacent to the hall main entrance (Stand A39, Exhibit Hall 4-6), as part of Lilium’s largest presence at EBACE to date and as one of the largest exhibitors at the show.

Sebastien Borel, CCO of Lilium, said: “We are delighted to return to EBACE this year; a year that represents a major milestone for Lilium as we gear up for the first piloted flight of the Lilium Jet targeted for the end of the year. Consequently, it is fitting that we are returning to EBACE in a very big way, with our largest presence at the show to date as we make the inaugural public debut of the full-scale Lilium Jet model.”

During the EBACE2024 programme, Lilium will be participating in panel discussions on the Innovation Stage adjacent to the Lilium Stand. These sessions include:

Andreas Pfisterer, Head of Flight Operations and Crew Training , will discuss the intersection of human ingenuity and the design process of aircraft design in “Future of Flight – The Balance Between Technology and the Human Touch” scheduled for 13:00 – 14:00 on Tuesday, 28 th May.

, will discuss the intersection of human ingenuity and the design process of aircraft design in “Future of Flight – The Balance Between Technology and the Human Touch” scheduled for 13:00 – 14:00 on Tuesday, 28 May. Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer, will discuss the integration of sustainable aviation with other modes of transportation in “Going the Extra Mile – Will Intermodal Transportation Expand Business Aviation?” scheduled for 11:30 – 12:30 on Thursday, 30th May.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

