MiNK to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2024 Financial Report

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.



Conference Call

Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (U.S. – NY), (800) 715-9871 (U.S. & Canada)

Conference ID: 7888464

Webcast

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vc5onn9q.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

