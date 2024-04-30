Chelating Agents Market To Reach USD 9.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prominence of chelating agents drives the industry's growth.

Chelating agents play a crucial role in reducing harmful heavy metals in blood and tissues. These agents primarily target metals like iron, copper, mercury, and lead. They vary in their specificity, with some tailored to target specific metals while others can chelate multiple agents simultaneously. Specificity is paramount for safety, as adding other metals or minerals can potentially disrupt calcium or phosphate levels, as seen with EDTA. In certain cases, doctors may prescribe EDTA to eliminate toxic metals such as lead from the bloodstream.

The rising awareness surrounding the detrimental effects of heavy metal poisoning on human health is anticipated to drive increased demand for chelating agents. Moreover, the growing focus on sustainable practices and environmental preservation may lead to fraudulent metal recycling and waste management methods, heightening the need for effective chelation techniques.

As the prevalence of chronic diseases linked to heavy metal accumulation rises, the demand for decontamination in healthcare settings is expected to grow. Additionally, the increasing demand for chelation therapy as a treatment for heavy metal poisoning is projected to bolster sales. The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and the incorporation of decoctions in drug formulations represent significant factors driving sales.

Technological advancements in the chelation process aim to enhance cost-effectiveness and affordability, further boosting sales. Furthermore, adopting adulterants in water treatment to remove heavy metals is expected to witness an uptick, further driving demand for chelating agents in various applications.

Segmentation Overview:

The chelating agents market has been segmented into product type, material, and region.

Biodegradable chelating agents are the leading segments.

The type segment is categorized into biodegradable and non-biodegradable chelating agents. Biodegradable chelating agents hold a significant position in the market. They are designed to break down naturally in the environment through microbial or enzymatic action.

The paper and pulp industry will dominate in the forecast period.

The application segment includes pulp & paper, cleaning, water treatment, agrochemicals, personal care, and other applications. The paper and pulp industry is the main consumer of chelating agents and is expected to be the growth driver in the market.

Chelating Agents Market Report Highlights:

The chelating agents market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2032.

Chelating agents, known for forming stable complexes by encapsulating and anchoring metal ions, have emerged as indispensable solutions for this industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in the chelating agents market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing awareness about environmental issues.

Some prominent players in the chelating agents market report include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Kemira Oyj, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubai, Nouryon, Hexion Inc., Ascend Performance Materials, Lanxess AG, AVA Chemicals Private Limited, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aquapharm, Akzo Nobel n.v, and Innospec Inc.

