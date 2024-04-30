InflaRx to Host Virtual R&D Event on June 5, 2024 and Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

JENA, Germany, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on May 8, 2024, before the market opens. No conference call is planned for the first quarter 2024 results.



InflaRx also announced it will host a virtual research and development event on June 5, 2024. Guided by internationally renowned thought leaders, this event will focus on the planned development of our new oral small molecule C5aR inhibitor, INF904, and the role of C5aR in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Discussions will address underlying development rationales and expected Phase IIa trial design and provide insights into the commercial opportunity. In addition, we will discuss INF904's broader therapeutic potential in the immuno-inflammation field and recent advances in our understanding of the role of C5a/C5aR signaling as it relates to human inflammatory diseases.

Featured key opinion leaders will include Prof. Dr. Marcus Maurer (Professor of Dermatology and Allergology, Institute of Allergology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany), Christopher Sayed, MD (Prof. of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Medical School; and Secretary of the HS Foundation) and Prof. Dr. Jörg Köhl (Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research, University of Lübeck, Lübeck, Germany).

The R&D event will take place on June 5, from 12:00 PM EDT / 6:00 PM CEST to 2:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CEST. To participate in the virtual event, participants may pre-register here to receive an invite link and dial-in details to access the R&D event.

About the speakers

Prof. Dr. Marcus Maurer

Professor of Dermatology and Allergology, Institute of Allergology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany

Dr. Maurer is a globally renowned key opinion leader in the area of allergy and urticaria research who has been instrumental in the global clinical development of numerous medical therapies.

Dr. Maurer has over 25 years of experience in the field of dermatology and allergology, with a research interest in the biology of mast cells, in inflammation and immunology. His clinical focus is on all areas of urticaria, allergic skin- and mast-cell diseases. He has supervised more than 60 clinical trials, Phase I through IV, and has contributed to more than 800 publications in peer-reviewed journals and 40 books and book chapters. Since 2005, he has held a full Professor position at Charité. He is a coordinator of the Global Allergy and Asthma European Networks of urticaria and angioedema centers of reference and excellence, UCARE and ACARE.

Dr. Maurer trained at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston (1995-1998) and is board certified for Dermatology (2000) and Allergology (2003).

Christopher Sayed, MD

Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Medical School, and Secretary of the HS Foundation

Dr. Sayed is an internationally recognized global key opinion leader in the field of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and has previously served as a board member of the US HS foundation.

Dr. Sayed has over 10 years of experience in the field of dermatology and clinical research with a special interest in the medical and surgical management of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). He is the Medical Director of the HS clinic at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA. He has performed clinical and basic science research in HS and other dermatologic conditions with more than 65 publications in the medical literature. He serves as a directing member of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation and is medical lead of a local HS support group. He is board certified in Dermatology and received his medical training at the University of North Carolina, USA.

Prof. Dr. Jörg Köhl

Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research, University of Lübeck, Lübeck, Germany

Dr. Köhl is an internationally leading translational complement scientist with a particular focus on the role of C5a/C5aR biology and its role in human disease.

He has over 30 years of medical and research experience and has published over 200 papers in the complement therapeutic landscape. His research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health, the German Research Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the European Union since 1990. He has held several senior scientific positions, including a 20-year research appointment as Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in the Divisions of Molecular Immunology and Immunobiology and his current position as the Founding Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research at the University of Lübeck, Germany. Dr. Köhl received his medical degree from the University of Mainz, Germany.

About InflaRx

InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de.

