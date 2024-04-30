Global Folding Carton Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, DS Smith, WestRock, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mayr Melnhof Karton and Amcor

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Carton Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recent analysis forecasts the global folding carton market to increase considerably, with an anticipated incremental growth of USD 43.65 billion from 2023 to 2028. The market is expected to progress at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.69% within the said forecast period.

The acceleration can be credited to key market drivers such as the heightened demand for digital printing on folding cartons, the increased requirement of these cartons in food delivery and takeaway services, and the flourishing e-commerce industry.

Market Segmentation Insights



Investigations into the market dynamics reveal significant insights into the folding carton market segmentation. The market has been delineated based on end-users, materials, and geographical landscapes. End-user categories include food and beverage; personal care and household; healthcare; tobacco; and other sectors.

The materials segment covers paper and plastic market constituents. From a geographical perspective, the market stretches across regions such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Technological Developments and Market Prospects



Notably, technological advances play a pivotal role in propelling market growth, specifically within the context of folding cartons. Anticipated advancements are likely to serve as one of the primary catalysts.

Moreover, the adoption of environmentally friendly materials for manufacturing folding cartons and the rising popularity of intelligent packaging solutions are positioned to foster significant demand in the market.

Strategic Analysis for Market Competitiveness



The landscape of the global folding carton market is marked by the presence of distinguished vendors. These companies are focusing on solidifying their market positions through strategic initiatives.

Companies across the sector are expected to capitalize on available growth opportunities by strategizing and adapting to the evolving market trends and challenges.

Companies Profiled:

All Packaging Co.

Amcor

American Carton Co.

Bell Inc.

DS Smith

Edelmann Group

Essentra

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Greif

Huhtamaki

International Paper

Mayr Melnhof Karton

PaperWorks Industries Inc.

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Holding

Seaboard Folding Box Co.

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Unipak

WestRock

