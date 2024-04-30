New Funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation Will Expand Youth Service Infrastructure in Eight States

Washington, DC, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Service Commissions is pleased to announce that it has received a $300,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to deepen youth service and service-learning in eight states. The funding will support eight state service commissions, each receiving a grant of $30,000 for 18 months to replicate successful youth service initiatives.

The eight state service commissions receiving a total of $240,000 in subgrants include:

Arizona Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism

Serve Connecticut

Volunteer Iowa

Michigan Community Service Commission

New Jersey Commission on National and Community Service

New York State Commission on National and Community Service

ServeOhio

UServeUtah

In addition, ASC is partnering with the National Youth Leadership Council (NYLC) to provide a professional development training on service-learning for up to 50 teachers and afterschool leaders in the participating states. The training will equip education professionals with the tools to incorporate service-learning into educational settings.

“ASC is grateful to the Mott Foundation for their continued support of youth service and afterschool programming,” says Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO. “This funding will enable state service commissions to continue rebuilding critical youth development programming and related service infrastructure.”

As part of the grant, ASC will provide technical assistance and facilitate peer learning with the participating state service commissions. ASC will also provide direct coaching to up to 16 AmeriCorps programs in the participating states on incorporating youth service or service-learning into their AmeriCorps program design.

About America’s Service Commissions

America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.

About the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation

Automotive pioneer Charles Stewart Mott established the private, charitable foundation that bears his name in 1926 in Flint, Michigan. The Mott Foundation supports and works with organizations in its hometown of Flint and communities around the world to promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. The Foundation makes grants through four programs: Civil Society, Education, Environment and Flint Area. In addition to Flint, the Foundation has offices in metropolitan Detroit, Johannesburg and London. In 2023, the Foundation made 376 grants totaling nearly $153 million and had year-end assets of approximately $3.6 billion. For more information, visit mott.org.