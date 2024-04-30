Pacira to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday May 7, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results after the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday May 7, 2024. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the passcode 6363041. International callers may dial 1-646-307-1963 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.

