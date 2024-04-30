Resistor Market Size Expected to Reach USD 15.62 Bn by 2033 | Technical Advancement in Flexible Electronics Technology

Newark, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global resistor market will grow from USD 9.75 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.62 Billion by 2033. Beyond their resistance, resistors showcase a range of electrical traits that impact their appropriateness for specific uses. The power rating is an example of such characteristics and indicates the highest power level a resistor can handle without sustaining damage. This feature hinges on size, construction, and thermal properties. The temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) shows how much a resistor's resistance alters with temperature variations. Low TCR values ensure consistent efficiency even through changes in heat levels, making them perfect for precision-focused applications. Tolerance is a vital factor in the function of resistors, as it indicates how much deviation from the desired resistance value can be expected. For intricate voltage or current control applications, precise tolerance values allow for stable and reliable operation. Moreover, certain capacitive and inductive characteristics inherent to some resistor models may influence signal quality at high frequencies within an electrical circuit.



Key Insight of the Resistor Market



North America region is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the second largest market share within the global resistor market. The North America region will significantly expand. With technological advancements, market differentiation, and a strong presence in lucrative segments like aerospace, defence, telecommunications, and semiconductor manufacturing, North America boasts a significant portion of the global resistors market. Although some competition exists from Asia Pacific suppliers for common resistor products, speciality solutions demanding advanced materials, precision production, and customized engineering remain where North American companies excel. The U.S. has become a major player in North America's resistor market, leveraging its strong semiconductor industry, advanced research institutions, and high demand for electronic components in the aerospace and defence sectors. Domestic manufacturers emphasize innovation, quality assurance and partnership with customers to meet changing needs across various industries such as telecommunications, medical devices and renewable energy.



The non-linear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment includes non-linear and linear. The non-linear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors, such as technological innovations, regulatory standards and the increased use of smart gadgets and sensors in different industries, impact the market share of non-linear resistors. Additionally, manufacturers can leverage advancements in material science and microfabrication techniques to produce refined variants that boast improved sensitivity levels, response times and reliability. This further expands their utility across emerging fields like wearable technology, IoT, and even autonomous vehicles powered by nanotechnology advances. Thermistors can be classified as either positive temperature coefficient (PTC) or negative temperature coefficient (NTC), and they display alterations in resistance when subjected to changes in heat. These characteristics render them an excellent option for detecting temperatures, managing thermal processes, and safeguarding against excessive currents across several industries, including automobiles, HVAC systems, and medical devices. On the other hand, photoresistors are popularly referred to as light-dependent resistors (LDRs) since their level of energy absorption influences variations in resistance levels.



The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defence, healthcare and others. The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As vehicles worldwide become more electrically connected and automated, resistor sales continue to fuel a crucial sector: the automotive industry. Modern cars depend on electronic systems such as infotainment units, engine control units (ECUs), and onboard diagnostics equipment for maintenance tasks while driving, coupled with advanced driver-assistance features like ADAS technology that rely heavily upon resistors. Electric powertrains are also becoming common in many automobiles today, further emphasizing how important these components have become within this key market segment. Resistors have crucial functions in the automotive industry, including regulating voltage, sensing current, managing temperature and reducing electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues. Consequently, it is paramount to use top-notch resistors that guarantee the safety, efficiency and dependability of electronic systems in cars; this holds particularly true for autonomous vehicles (AVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)and electric vehicles (EVs).



Recent Developments:



• In April 2023: The thinnest (H: 0.03 inch) 12W-rated metal plate shunt resistor in the market has been developed, according to ROHM Co., Ltd. (PSR350). It is designed with high-power applications in the markets for industrial and automotive equipment in mind. By adding a 15W type in the smallest size available in the market (PSR330) and a 0.2mΩ (PSR100) model, ROHM intends to improve the PSR portfolio. Using shunt resistors in power modules for industrial equipment is not new. Similarly, the automobile industry has a rising tendency to use thin, double-sided, cooled power modules in the primary inverters of xEVs.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Trend of Miniaturization



The major driving factor behind innovation in the global resistor market is miniaturization. As electronic devices/gadgets become smaller and lighter, there's an expanding requirement for miniature resistors that take up less space yet perform optimally. This trend stands out, particularly in industries such as mobile communications, medical devices, aerospace & automotive electronics, where size, weight and power restrictions are of major concern. Manufacturers are allocating resources to sophisticated production techniques alongside materials & packaging technologies to create ultra-compact resistant products with qualities like high dissipation capacity, low noise levels, and remarkable stability features.



Restraint: Volatility in Raw Material Prices



The resistor industry worldwide is extremely vulnerable to changes in the prices of raw materials, specifically metals like copper, nickel and tin, which are crucial elements used in producing resistors. Abrupt surges or scarcities in the costs incurred for these resources can considerably affect manufacturing expenses, thereby compelling manufacturers to either take on additional charges or hike up their products' price points. Furthermore, political unrest, trade conflicts and interruptions within supply chains further aggravate instability across markets sourcing raw materials, thus presenting challenges in expense management and long-term planning for those who manufacture resistors.



Opportunity: Electrification of Automobiles



The global automotive industry is experiencing significant growth due to the electrification trend, marked by the emergence of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) and self-driving technologies. This progression towards cleaner transportation necessitates high-performance resistors that can be used in various aspects, such as electric powertrains, motor controllers, onboard chargers, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The manufacturers dealing with these automobiles' production require superior reliability, temperature stability, and excellent power handling capabilities from their resistor suppliers for anticipated increased demand.



