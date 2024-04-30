SIRPant Immunotherapeutics to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRPant Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation macrophage-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that company leadership will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium on Monday, May 6, 2024.



About SIRPant Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation macrophage-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The cell therapy technology SIRPant employs is based on the reduction of SIRPα expression combined with activation of the patient’s own macrophages. This population of SIRPαlow activated macrophages are designed to attack the tumor following injection by activating the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity that utilizes patient T-cells and antibodies targeting cancer neoantigens. Because SIRPant does not genetically engineer its cell therapies, the company believes its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered cell therapies in the clinic, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, SIRPant-M™ has a compelling product profile when compared to current gene-modified cell therapies. For more information, please visit www.sirpantimmunotx.com.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Guido

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

matthew.guido@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Robert Towarnicki

President & CEO

(610) 321-3111 Ext 700

rtowarnicki@sirpantimmunotx.com