NorthWest Copper Provides Update and Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSXV: NWST) (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a further update on the Company and announces that Harry Burgess has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the Board effective immediately.



Mr. Burgess, P.Eng., has 44 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Burgess was a co-founder of Micon International Limited, in 1988, and now continues, on a part time basis, as an Associate Consultant. Mr. Burgess has been engaged in consulting since 1980, when he joined the staff of David. S. Robertson & Associates. Prior to that time, he gained experience in senior positions in the copper industry of Zambia and gold mining in South Africa. Mr. Burgess serves on Boards and Technical Advisory Committees for public companies and has been a member and Chairman of Audit Committees.

To this end Mr. Burgess will also join Jim Steel on our Technical Committee. The Technical Committee will continue to work with senior management to carry on developing the Company’s technical strategy to ensure that the Company continues to responsibly advance our portfolio of copper-gold projects through well-defined and targeted programs.

Mr. Steel will assume the Chair of the Audit Committee, working with the Chair of the Board and the Chief Financial Officer to continue review of the finance strategy and cost structure of the Company to establish the financial requirements of advancing the Company’s portfolio of projects are met in ways that better align with the interests of the Company, shareholders and local communities.

The Board has established a Committee to evaluate a short list of candidates to interview for the CEO position and the successful candidate is expected to be appointed in the near future.

NorthWest is also announcing that its 2023 AGM will be held on July 25, 2024.

The Company further announces that Braam Jonker and John Theobald have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company, effective April 30, 2024. The Company would like to thank Braam and John for their contributions during their tenure and wish them well in the future.

The Board plans to work closely with our management team, First Nations, local communities, regulatory authorities, and all other stakeholders in an effort to deliver the full potential of the Company’s projects, and to move the Company forward in a sustainable and responsible way. The market will be kept informed through regular communication of progress as NorthWest continues on this chapter of its evolution.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with an exciting pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

