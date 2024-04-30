Aqua Security and Orca Security Partner to Address Joint Customer Need for Best-in-Class Cloud Native Security

BOSTON and PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, and Orca Security , the leader in agentless cloud security, today announced a new partnership to deliver best-in-class cloud native security through a deep integration between their platforms. Joint customers will benefit from the powerful combination of multi-cloud visibility and security provided by the Orca platform combined with multi-and hybrid cloud runtime protection for cloud native workloads offered by the Aqua platform.



“One of the biggest challenges facing my team this year is seeing the breadth of our cloud operations around the world and simultaneously securing our most critical cloud assets,” said Jairo Orea, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Royal Caribbean Group. “My team and I did an exhaustive search to find the right cloud native solution to both identify and stop cloud native threats, and the Aqua and Orca combination was the only one that covered the use cases we needed to secure our cloud environment. We compared tools and ‘platforms’ from nearly a dozen vendors, but this was the only option that could help my team both manage and protect our cloud environments.”

“Best-of-breed security means combining the strengths of two different solutions,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder, Aqua Security. “Aqua and Orca are doing that in a seamless way to meet customer demand for market-leading cloud native security. Orca’s deep visibility coupled with Aqua’s sophisticated and scalable container security will allow customers to benefit from a holistic approach to enhanced cloud security.”

“As we partner with hundreds of organizations around the world to secure their cloud environments, we are committed to delivering an open ecosystem of the best cloud native technologies,” said Gil Geron, CEO and co-founder, Orca Security. “The integration of runtime protection from Aqua Security into the Orca Platform, and our plans to continue enhancing this feature set, offer more value to our joint customers.”

Joint Aqua and Orca customers will get both real-time visibility and real-time protection. Orca Security’s agentless-first approach provides multi-cloud visibility and continuous security spanning cloud infrastructure, workloads, data, identities, and other critical assets with easy onboarding and fast time-to-value. Leveraging Aqua’s advanced multi-cloud and hybrid cloud runtime protection solution, joint customers have access to frictionless threat protection against known and unknown attacks that target running workloads and can view the critical alert data within the Orca Platform.

The key capabilities of Aqua Security runtime protection integrated with Orca Security’s visibility include:

Enhanced multi-cloud visibility, with the ability to see Aqua and Orca data in one place.

The deployment of Aqua runtime protection to monitor and defend workloads in real time.

Aqua alerts pushed to the Orca Platform as they happen.

Risk prioritization, utilizing enriched data and context from Aqua runtime to understand the greatest impact to the cloud environment.

Aqua’s drift prevention, ensured immutability, and the ability to surgically block malicious malware across cloud native workloads using real-time behavioral detection.



To learn more about the integration and partnership, visit Aqua at Booth #1835 and Orca at Booth #1627 both in the South Hall at RSA, or visit Aquasec.com for more details.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment .

