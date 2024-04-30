Reflect Scientific Inc Secures $550,000 Sale with Major BioPharma Company

OREM, Utah, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leading provider of advanced freezing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce a significant sale of its cutting-edge freezer systems to a major biopharmaceutical company. The sale, totaling $550,000, includes multiple systems that were shipped in the first and second quarters of 2024.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in Reflect Scientific's ongoing relationship with the biopharmaceutical company, as it represents follow-on business from other locations of the same organization. The sale underscores the growing demand for Reflect Scientific's innovative freezing technologies and the trust that major industry players place in the company's products.

Reflect Scientific's advanced freezer systems, such as the T-90 Storage Freezer and T-160 Ultra Low Freezer, offer several key benefits, including rapid temperature attainment, uniform temperature distribution, reduced energy consumption, minimal maintenance, and adherence to stringent safety and compliance regulations. These features make Reflect Scientific's freezers a top choice for pharmaceutical companies seeking reliable and efficient storage solutions.

The article "Optimizing Pharmaceutical Storage: The Role Of Advanced Freezers" (January 21, 2024, tinyurl.com/2pc9cufm) highlights the critical importance of precision in pharmaceutical storage and the game-changing impact of advanced freezing technologies. The article also emphasizes the broader implications of these technologies on pharmaceutical logistics, including improved transportation and distribution, global reach, emergency response capabilities, cost management, and regulatory compliance.

"We are thrilled to secure this significant sale with a major biopharmaceutical company," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc. "This transaction reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative and reliable freezing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Our advanced technologies and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction position us as a trusted partner for companies seeking to optimize their pharmaceutical storage capabilities."

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”