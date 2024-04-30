Stytch Introduces Major Updates to its B2B Authentication Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stytch , the most powerful identity platform built for developers, today announced major updates to its B2B authentication product , purpose-built for securing access and preventing fraud in multi-tenant web and mobile applications. With this announcement comes the availability of new features such as Google One Tap, programmatic updates for member emails, protected magic links leveraging Stytch’s unique device fingerprinting technology, and advanced user provisioning and management features including System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM). As an industry first, these new features, along with the entire platform, are architected to work seamlessly in multi-tenant applications.



Unlike alternative auth solutions that attempt to serve B2C applications using solutions built for B2C applications, requiring software engineers to write extensive middleware that bridges a user-centric model to a multi-tenant one, Stytch’s dedicated B2B product requires no additional development work to implement. Features like SSO, RBAC, and MFA are optimized for a data model where businesses are the customer, supporting multi-tenant use cases out-of-the-box. Stytch’s B2B authentication product is a comprehensive CIAM solution and the only one of its kind to integrate authentication, authorization and fraud prevention in one—all accessible via powerful API primitives and SDKs—allowing engineering teams to build, manage and scale production auth for any multi-tenant use case with a fraction of the effort.

Stytch’s B2B authentication solution now includes the following critical new features:

Primary Authentication: In addition to existing capabilities like SSO, OAuth, and email magic links, all with fine-grained organization-level auth settings, Stytch’s B2B auth product now supports:

1. Zero Downtime Session Migration - Stytch understands how critical and sensitive migrations can be, and now enables migrating to Stytch without needing to require that users log out -- allowing migrations to be completely invisible to end users. This feature is currently self-service for any customers migrating from Auth0, but can be extended on request for other providers.

2. Google One-Tap - Now available via Stytch SDK, Google One-Tap provides a frictionless user experience compared to the traditional “Sign up with Google” OAuth option. It automatically detects a user’s logged-in Chrome or Gmail session and presents the option to continue with one of their recognized accounts.

Secondary Authentication: Stytch also makes it easy to provide an additional level of authentication in multi-tenant apps, with technologies like SMS OTP and TOTP. Stytch now also supports:

3. Time-based one-time passcodes (TOTP) MFA - Previously only available in Stytch’s Consumer-focused product, TOTP is a passwordless two-factor authentication option for higher security use cases.

4. Pre-built UI for Multi-factor auth (MFA), OTP & TOTP - Stytch frontend SDKs for B2B SaaS Authentication have been upgraded with pre-built UI components that handle organization MFA requirements and optional user enrollment for both OTP and TOTP MFA out of the box. This helps developers get more secure auth in place using best practices in far less time.

User Provisioning and Management: Stytch makes it possible to build email invitations for new users or configure JIT provisioning of new users by email domain and SSO connection – all with per organization controls. Stytch now supports:

5. System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) - SCIM automates provisioning, updates, and deprovisioning events that happen in an IdP to be synced across an application immediately. For enterprise companies, where hundreds of employees onboard or offboard each week and each employee uses multiple tools, SCIM is a necessity. With Stytch, SCIM is not only built-in but already architected for multi-tenancy.

6. Member OAuth Token API - Stytch now offers API access to member OAuth tokens, which are key for managing secure access to user data and powering robust integrations, including both the fetching of user data from resource servers, as well as refreshing and safely extending access without the need for repeated logins.

7. Member email updates - Email addresses can be programmatically updated for members via an API, making it simple for organization admins to safely update their members’ emails as needed, without requiring a support ticket or creating a new user record.

Authorization: Stytch offers full Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) capabilities to streamline the management and enforcement of permissions with a flexible interface that's designed for multi-tenant auth. Stytch RBAC can apply automatic role assignments based on SSO or email domain and works out of the box with our SCIM product.

Device Intelligence: Unique to Stytch, advanced device intelligence is fully integrated into B2B auth to support advanced capabilities like device fingerprint-protected authentication and strong bot-proof CAPTCHA. Stytch has added:

8. Protected email magic links - Stytch ensures the successful and secure delivery of email magic links by using built-in device fingerprinting technology to detect enterprise security scanners and prevent consumption of the single-use token.

Developer Experience: Stytch offers more flexibility for developers than any other auth platform, with options that range from complete frontend SDKs with customizable UI to backend SDKs and APIs that allow for full composability.

“Multi-tenancy and organization tenancy are critical components for building scalable, flexible B2B SaaS applications,” said Julianna Lamb, Stytch CTO and Co-founder. “It’s one that businesses need to think about early because as you grow and move upmarket, the unique auth demands from enterprise clients will only proliferate. How they build their architecture and data models today will have large downstream implications on how they build their auth tomorrow.”

Since Stytch’s dedicated B2B product was introduced last year, there has been significant momentum of companies migrating to Stytch, from hyper-growth AI startups like Groq and Tome to Fortune 500 companies like Cisco Systems.

Availability

All features listed for Stytch B2B auth are now available. For more information and to view the full list of B2B authentication features, please visit https://stytch.com/b2b .

Quotes

“At Tome, we care deeply about delivering a great UX across the board, and auth is no exception,” said Archana Sankaranarayanan, Product Engineer at Tome. “By leveraging Stytch's B2B product, we have successfully reallocated 2-3 engineers to focus on core product development and new features.”

About Stytch

Stytch provides the most powerful Identity and Access Management infrastructure for developers allowing companies to incorporate frictionless authentication options into apps and websites. Stytch APIs and SDKs improve user onboarding and retention by removing passwords from applications and replacing them with more secure and low-friction authentication options including email magic links, one-click user invitations, biometrics, social logins, and SMS and Whatsapp passcodes. Stytch also offers products that build a bridge to passwordless for those who are more comfortable using traditional passwords. Customers include Tome, Cisco, Groq, Zapier, Clearbit, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Benchmark, Coatue, Index Ventures and Thrive Capital. For more information, visit https://stytch.com/ .