Biora Therapeutics Announces Completion of Multiple-Ascending Dose (MAD) Cohorts for Clinical Trial of BT-600

Dosing of all patients in the trial has been successfully completed



Final results are expected to be available in late Q2 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced completion of dosing for the multiple-ascending dose cohorts for its clinical study of BT-600, a drug-device combination consisting of the orally administered NaviCap™ device that delivers a proprietary liquid formulation of tofacitinib to the colon. BT-600 is being developed for the potential treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). The MAD portion of the trial evaluated daily doses of BT-600 for seven days at 5 mg and 10 mg tofacitinib or placebo, in healthy adult participants.

“Data from daily dosing in the MAD portion of the trial can further our confidence in device performance and build upon what we learned from the SAD cohorts, which demonstrated the NaviCap platform’s unique ability to achieve localized delivery to the colon, with a corresponding reduction in systemic drug exposure,” said Ariella Kelman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “Research has shown that increased colon tissue exposure, which is our goal with localized therapeutic delivery, is correlated with better outcomes for patients suffering from UC. We expect to receive data from the study, including all SAD and MAD cohorts, this quarter.”

Biora previously shared positive interim results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the clinical trial. Highlights from the interim results can be found in the corporate presentation on the company’s website.

About BT-600

BT-600 is a drug/device combination designed to use Biora’s NaviCap™ ingestible drug delivery device with a proprietary liquid formulation of tofacitinib, for the potential treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The NaviCap device is orally administered and has been designed for targeted therapeutic delivery directly to the colon in this application.

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Design

The objectives of this phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical trial are to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, including effects on colon tissue, of BT-600 when administered orally in healthy adult participants. The study, conducted in the United States, consists of two parts. The first part is comprised of 24 participants receiving a single ascending dose of BT-600 with tofacitinib at 5 mg or 10 mg doses or placebo. The second part is comprised of 24 participants receiving multiple ascending-doses of BT-600 with tofacitinib at 5 mg or 10 mg doses or placebo daily for 7 days. The trial is listed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06275464).

About the NaviCap™ Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Biora's NaviCap targeted oral therapeutics platform utilizes a novel approach that could improve patient outcomes by enabling delivery of therapeutics directly to the site of disease, increasing therapeutic levels in tissue while reducing systemic uptake. For the 1.8 million patients in the United States who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), existing therapeutics offer less than ideal efficacy, likely because of the challenges with safely achieving sufficient drug levels in the affected tissues. Research has shown that direct delivery of therapeutics has the potential to improve patient outcomes in IBD.

The NaviCap platform uses an ingestible device designed for direct delivery of therapeutics to improve treatment of IBD. Once swallowed, Biora’s GItrac™ autolocation technology enables the device to autonomously identify targeted locations in the GI tract and release a therapeutic dose of up to 500µl. Studies in healthy volunteers have demonstrated accurate localization and delivery in a fasted state and demonstrated the device’s ability to function in both fasted and fed states, making it potentially the first ingestible therapeutic delivery device that does not require fasting or other food restriction for use. A device function study in participants with active UC also demonstrated successful device performance in active UC patients.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of IBD that causes chronic inflammation and damage to the colon. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, increased bowel movements, stool urgency, and rectal bleeding. Despite the availability of advanced treatments for UC, including biologics, immunomodulators, and targeted synthetic small molecules, only about 40% of patients achieve clinical remission in induction trials. Surgical intervention is needed in approximately 20% of UC patients, with up to 10% of patients requiring surgical removal of the colon. About 1.5 million people are affected with UC in the United States alone, and ~40,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives.

Biora is focused on development of two therapeutics platforms: the clinical-stage NaviCap™ targeted oral delivery platform, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the preclinical-stage BioJet™ systemic oral delivery platform, which is designed to replace injection for better management of chronic diseases through needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

