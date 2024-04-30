CEREVEL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) (“Cerevel”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On December 6, 2023, Cerevel announced that it had agreed to be acquired by AbbVie Inc. at a price of $45.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cerevel’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Cerevel shareholders are set to receive sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Cerevel’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $45.00 per share to AbbVie.

Cerevel shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.