Naked Wines Announces Update to Offer to Enhance Personalized Wine Experience for AARP Members

NAPA, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Wines, the largest 100% direct-to-consumer winery in America, is thrilled to announce an enhanced offer for AARP members.



As part of this offer, AARP members will gain access to exclusive customized benefits to elevate their wine experience, including:

Exclusive Discounts: Members will receive special discounts on Naked Wines' extensive range of wines, such as $120 off + shipping included on their first order of at least $179.99. Additionally, members will receive 60% off retail prices and earn ongoing monthly wine credits good toward wine purchases, making it more accessible to enjoy custom premium selections at exceptional value. Personalized Selections: Naked Wines offers personalized wine recommendations tailored to the preferences of AARP members, ensuring they discover new and exciting wines that suit their tastes. These taste-matched wine shipments are delivered, within 1-4 business days, directly to members’ doors. Full Control: AARP members will have full control and be able to edit settings, skip or cancel their subscription at any time. Naked Wines also offers 100% hassle-free guarantee on any wine product with no questions asked, so members will get credited for any wine they may not like. Exemplary Customer Service: Members will receive exceptional customer service available online or via phone 7 days a week. The Customer Happiness Team is thrilled to help and answer any questions or concerns.

"At Naked Wines, we have a passion for providing exceptional wines and we’re excited to continue to bring our personalized wine subscription service to AARP members,” said Sarah Dunn-Miller, Head of Owned Channels at Naked Wines.

“Through these benefits, we aim to bring even more value to AARP members, offering them unique opportunities to explore our diverse selection of wines and engage with our talented winemakers. Naked Wines is committed to providing AARP members with valuable and exclusive benefits, allowing them to enjoy premium wines from around the world and we look forward to continuing to enhance their member experience.”

“We are pleased that Naked Wines has renewed its commitment to AARP members with an even better offer that includes a one-time discount voucher of $120 off their first purchase of $179.99 or more for first time customers”, said Jason Mugg, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle, AARP Services. “Exclusive benefits on wines from around the world allows us to enhance the AARP member experience.”

AARP members can claim their benefits at https://us.nakedwines.com/aarp. This offer expires March 31, 2026.

About Naked Wines

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, Naked gives the world’s best winemakers the creative and financial freedom to make wines that inspire - supported by a community of passionate wine drinkers.

Naked Wines funds exclusive collaborations with worldwide independent winemakers like Daryl Groom (former: Penfolds Grange) Daniel Baron (former: Dominus, Silver Oak) Jesse Katz (Aperture, Devil’s Proof Vineyards), Megan & Ryan Glaab (former: PAX, Sine Qua Non) and Jean Philippe Moulin (former: Rothschild).

A virtuous circle is created where everyone is better off; customers get better wines for their money; and winemakers can focus their time in the winery, not on distribution and sales.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aef982df-879f-42b3-b18d-3e95736c83b7