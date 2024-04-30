STRATA Skin Sciences Announces XTRAC® Comeback Placements in the First Quarter of 2024

HORSHAM, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces the placement of six XTRAC® devices with dermatology clinics in the first quarter of 2024 that are considered “comebacks.” Comebacks are excimer placements with dermatology clinics that were previously active in the Company’s partner program, then terminated their relationship with the Company at some point in the past but have now decided to return to STRATA under the partner program. Among these comebacks are Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Integrated Dermatology Group, and several practices from the Schweiger Dermatology Group.



“It is always rewarding to have our laser devices placed in dermatology clinics, but comebacks are especially gratifying, given they represent an active assessment of costs and benefits by a clinic to determine if the STRATA partner program does, in fact, represent a better value proposition for their practice,” said STRATA’s President and CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli. “For a previous customer to have tried other treatment service offerings only to realize that our STRATA program is a better fit is an important validation of our partner program. With these six comeback wins, we again welcome Henry Ford, Integrated Dermatology Group, and some of the practices in the Schweiger Dermatology Group back as STRATA partners. We look forward to expanding the utilization of these five XTRAC® devices, along with the other 900+ devices in our domestic installed base, through increased direct-to-consumer marketing activities in 2024 and beyond in order to grow our average revenue per device. Additionally, we will continue to make efforts to regain previously lapsed customers.”

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System. STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

