HealthLynked and IBN join forces to Enhance Shareholder Communication and Spotlight the Company’s Unique Technologies for Improving Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced a strategic partnership with IBN, a leading financial news and publishing company. This collaboration is set to enhance HealthLynked’s corporate communication efforts and elevate its visibility within the investment community.



HealthLynked is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in global healthcare delivery, leveraging advanced technology platforms to revolutionize patient care and outcomes. Its sophisticated, cloud-based network serves as a comprehensive repository for personal health data, employing AI to deliver personalized healthcare insights. This system simplifies the management and archiving of medical records and enables deep analysis of health data to identify disease causes, tailor healthcare solutions to individual needs, and accelerate medical discoveries.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will utilize its extensive investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools. With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community and a family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN’s sizable reach includes millions of social media followers, positioning it uniquely to help HealthLynked reach a broad audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

"HealthLynked has been significantly underexposed to the investment community, and this partnership with IBN aims to correct that oversight by highlighting the innovative ways in which its platform transforms healthcare communication and data management," stated Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN.

The HealthLynked Network offers a secure platform where patients can create comprehensive healthcare profiles and seamlessly connect with healthcare providers and family members. This connectivity allows essential health information to be shared promptly, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare service delivery. Patients are engaged through direct app downloads and by booking doctor appointments through HealthLynked’s platform, similar to how OpenTable operates for restaurant reservations.

"It is critical for HealthLynked to increase our visibility among investors to support our mission of transforming healthcare through innovative technology. This partnership with IBN is a pivotal step towards realizing that vision," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.

"I am excited to work with IBN and enhance our communications with both current and future shareholders. Effective communication is key to our success, and IBN's expertise will undoubtedly play a vital role in our outreach efforts," added Michael Paisan, Director of Investor Relations at HealthLynked.

Investing in HealthLynked presents a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative approach to healthcare data management and analysis. Its business model stands out by offering a patient-centric, data-integrated network that prioritizes accessibility, security and the advancement of medical research. The potential for scalability and expansion, combined with the social impact of improving global healthcare, makes HealthLynked a compelling choice for investors looking to make a significant impact.

HealthLynked invites you to join in this journey to redefine healthcare through data-driven personalization and innovation. Together, we can unlock the potential of collective healthcare data to improve lives and create a healthier world for generations to come.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. Its mission is twofold: to transform the healthcare landscape into a system characterized by exceptional efficiency and superior patient care, and to cultivate a patient-centric network that places individuals at the forefront of their health management. By integrating cutting-edge technology and fostering connectivity, HealthLynked enables patients not just to participate in their healthcare journey, but also to contribute actively to medical research. This innovative approach facilitates the development of treatments for life-altering diseases and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

The company’s network empowers patients with unprecedented control over their medical data, promoting an environment of collaboration where each contribution has the potential to drive significant advancements in health and wellness. Through this pioneering model, HealthLynked is dedicated to securing a healthier future for generations to come, making each patient not only a beneficiary of this system but also a contributor to the global health community.

To learn more about HealthLynked, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/HLYK

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

