Impactful gift from Marion (Sheahan) ’81 and Frank ’81 Hauck P’08 names new sales lab at Bryant University

Smithfield, RI, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryant University announces a transformational gift from alumni Marion (Sheahan) and Frank Hauck to create the Frank ’81 and Marion ’81 Hauck Sales Performance Lab, with a portion of their gift earmarked for the Bryant Fund.

“Being successful in sales requires strong listening, communication, and relational skills and this new sales lab will give students access to the space and equipment they need to gain confidence in these abilities. These skills empower Bryant graduates to excel in broad range of fields, including management, entrepreneurship, and marketing,” says Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. “This gift adds to the exceptional experiential learning paths that we provide to our students, distinguishing Bryant graduates and giving them a competitive advantage in the workforce. Frank Hauck’s exceptional career included leading successful sales teams, and now he is paying it forward for future Bulldogs! I am very grateful for the Haucks’ generosity and look forward to seeing students put this lab to great use.”

The 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art sales laboratory will give students access to the most advanced technology and serve as the epicenter of sales initiatives at Bryant. The space, located inside the College of Business’ new hub in the Business Entrepreneurship Leadership Center, will be a dynamic hub for honing skills and proficiency in sales. It will buttress Bryant University’s marketing and sales education and the nationally known Northeast Intercollegiate Sales Competition, helmed by Bryant University Marketing Professor Stefanie Boyer.

“Sales is a craft, and the lab will give students a place to work on refining and enhancing their capabilities,” says Frank Hauck, who joined Bryant’s Board of Trustees in 2023. “We want the students to make good use of it.”

“The lab builds upon the College of Business’ expertise in experiential learning and will facilitate simulated real-world scenarios led by faculty and industry leaders,” says incoming Board of Trustees Chair Ellen Wilson. “It is initiatives like these that secure Bryant’s one percent return on investment for our graduates. We are grateful to Frank and Marion for their support. The generosity of our alumni continues to be a lifeblood for the university's future.”

The Hauck Sales Performance Lab will be available to all students regardless of major. A well-educated and trained professional sales force is critical to businesses’ ability to provide value to their customers and effectively satisfy their needs. Many students, regardless of their major or chosen profession, will be involved in selling products, services, or ideas and will have more successful careers if they understand the concepts of the selling process and can effectively apply those skills.

“The Hauck Sales Performance Lab fits into the broader vision we have for the BELC,” says Bryant Provost and Chief Academic Officer Rupendra Paliwal, Ph.D. “We are building out an ecosystem of classrooms and labs to support what Bryant excels at doing: Making sure our students are real world ready.”

The Hauck Sales Performance Lab is part of a larger Vision 2030 initiative that brings state-of-the-art student-focused facilities designed to prepare students for their careers through experiential learning, increase their collaboration with faculty and visiting experts, and give them a competitive advantage in the job market.

“Students who have been through our sales program get hired faster, and they ramp up in the organization faster,” says marketing professor and director of the sales program Stefanie Boyer, Ph.D. “The companies place our students in leadership roles faster, and our students are rewarded with some of the highest salaries for newly minted grads. Thanks to the Haucks’ generous gift, we can offer even more real time coaching and development, increasing our graduates’ value to employers.”

For the Haucks’, the gift signals their deep ties to Bryant University. “Frank and I both graduated from here; our daughter and her husband went here; as did our niece and nephew,” says Marion Hauck who, with Frank, is a member of Bryant’s Leadership Council of Donors. “We give to things we are passionate about; and we want to help Bryant continue to thrive.”

