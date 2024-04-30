Correction: ButcherJoseph Advises Environmental Restoration on a Sale to Its Employees

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as financial advisor to Environmental Restoration, LLC (“Environmental Restoration”) on a sale to its employees. The transaction, which closed on April 16, 2024, marks a significant milestone for the nationally recognized environmental remediation and cleanup service provider. R.L. Hulett served as co-advisor to Environmental Restoration in the transaction.



Established in 1997 in St. Louis, Missouri by six founding members, Environmental Restoration has grown to be an industry leader with a nationwide presence. The company secured its first contract with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (UESPA) in 2001, followed by contracts in seven additional multi-state USEPA regions. Today, the company operates from 24 locations across the country, serving customers in both the public and private sectors. Its nationwide footprint of people, assets, and decades of experience provides a network that is unique to the industry.

Mark Ruck, Managing Partner of Environmental Restoration, expressed his enthusiasm for the transition to employee ownership, stating, “From our inception, our employees have been the backbone of our enterprise. We are thrilled for the next chapter of our company where all our colleagues will share in our future success.”

Rick Hennessey, Director at ButcherJoseph, commented, “It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with the Environmental Restoration team to orchestrate the sale of the company to its employees. This transaction is a testament to the strategic foresight and responsible stewardship of the company’s founders. Empowering employees through ownership not only enriches their futures but also establishes the groundwork for sustained prosperity and a legacy of mutual success. We eagerly anticipate Environmental Restoration’s ongoing achievements.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers, employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About Environmental Restoration, LLC

Environmental Restoration, LLC is a leading environmental remediation and clean-up service provider serving government agencies and private business across the United States. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Environmental Restoration operates from 24 locations nationwide, providing services to clients such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as Fortune 500 companies including FedEx, Enbridge Energy, Cintas, Olin, and Republic Services.

