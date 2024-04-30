Myriad’s CEO to Present at ‘OTC Markets’ Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference April 30th at 1PM ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M)(OTC: MYRUF)(FSE: C3Q) is pleased to announce that Thomas Lamb, CEO, will present live at the 'OTC Markets’ Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference hosted by virtualinvestorconferences.com, on April 30th, 2024 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) for 30 minutes.



DATE: April 30th, 2024

TIME: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

LINK TO REGISTER: CLICK HERE

Myriad invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

Mining Lease Secured at Copper Mountain, Setting the Stage for Future Production (read news release dated April 22, 2024)

Myriad Announces Acquisition of Historic Bonanza and Kermac/Day Uranium Mines at Copper Mountain (read news release dated April 19, 2024)

Guided by Historical Data Trove, Myriad Acquires the ‘Midnight Prospect’ at Copper Mountain (read news release dated April 15, 2024)



The presentation will focus on the Company's Copper Mountain Uranium Project, in Wyoming. Union Pacific spent US$74 million (2023$) advancing the project during the 1970s and Copper Mountain was on the cusp of being a uranium mine when Three Mile Island occurred. Myriad is working to bring its large historical resource estimates current and also find additional large deposits in the area. This is in the context of fast-rising uranium prices and the re-emergence of Wyoming as the world's most important uranium jurisdiction. For more information, including the Company's investor presentation, please visit myriaduranium.com.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2023 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here.

Myriad also holds 80% ownership of over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger, with the option to earn up to 100%. These licenses are surrounded by many of the most significant uranium deposits in Africa, including Orano’s 384 Mlbs eU3O8 Imouraren, Global Atomic’s 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex’s 100 Mlbs Madaouela, and on the same fault structures. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad’s disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad’s website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Recent interviews with Crux Investor and VSA are here and here. A video overview of the Copper Mountain Project is here.

Myriad Contacts:

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

