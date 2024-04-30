Global Virtual Power Plant Market Report 2024: A $6.2 Billion Industry by 2028, Driven by Rising Investments in Adopting Smart Grids

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Power Plant Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global VPP market is projected to reach a value of $6.2 billion by 2028 from $2.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%
This report provides an overview of the global virtual power plant (VPP) market. The report segments the global VPP market based on technology, end-user and region. It presents an analysis of the ESG sustainability developments in the VPP industry.
This report identifies the segments by technology, source end use and regional market development for the virtual power plant (VPP) market. It provides analysis of major countries' markets, including the U.S., Canada, China, India and Germany, where the opportunities for increasing renewable power generation are most profitable.
This report also provides information on the leading companies' product types, business footprints and revenues. It includes a list of other companies in the global and regional markets, along with their product-related information. Patent analysis for the VPP market, which represents a significant investment area for investors, is also included. The report includes a chapter on environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and explores the competitive landscape. Market numbers have been derived for the newly added annual capacity of VPP, not the total installed capacity.
In this report, 2022 is considered the base year. Estimates are provided for 2023 and the market values are forecast through 2028. All market values are in the U.S. dollars.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for virtual power plants (VPPs)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussions of the market potential for VPPs in the power generation industry, future trends and innovations, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments
- An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by technology, end user and region
- A look at the sustainability trends and ESG developments in VPPs, with an emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores and the ESG practices of leading companies
- An analysis of patents related to VPPs
- Insight into the industry structure, current competitive landscape, R&D activity, companies' growth strategies, and company value share analysis
- A look at recent M&A activity and the outlook for venture funding
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Virtual Power Plant Overview
- Technical VPPs
- Commercial VPPs
- Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of Renewable Energy in Power Generation
- Rising Investments in Adopting Smart Grids
- Growing Global Demand for Electricity
- Market Restraints
- High Initial Cost to Transform Existing Power Infrastructure
- Market Opportunities
- Integration of Distributed Energy Resources into the Grid
- Growing Expansion of Smart Cities
- Market Challenges
- Cybersecurity Risks Due to Digitalization of Utilities
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Distributed Energy Resource
- Demand Response
- Mixed Asset
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Commercial Users
- Industrial Users
- Residential Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking
- Key Developments
Chapter 6 Sustainability in VPP Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environment Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Economic and Environmental Benefits
- Status of ESG in the VPP Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Appendix
