Global Virtual Power Plant Market Report 2024: A $6.2 Billion Industry by 2028, Driven by Rising Investments in Adopting Smart Grids

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Power Plant Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global VPP market is projected to reach a value of $6.2 billion by 2028 from $2.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%

This report provides an overview of the global virtual power plant (VPP) market. The report segments the global VPP market based on technology, end-user and region. It presents an analysis of the ESG sustainability developments in the VPP industry.

This report identifies the segments by technology, source end use and regional market development for the virtual power plant (VPP) market. It provides analysis of major countries' markets, including the U.S., Canada, China, India and Germany, where the opportunities for increasing renewable power generation are most profitable.

This report also provides information on the leading companies' product types, business footprints and revenues. It includes a list of other companies in the global and regional markets, along with their product-related information. Patent analysis for the VPP market, which represents a significant investment area for investors, is also included. The report includes a chapter on environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and explores the competitive landscape. Market numbers have been derived for the newly added annual capacity of VPP, not the total installed capacity.

In this report, 2022 is considered the base year. Estimates are provided for 2023 and the market values are forecast through 2028. All market values are in the U.S. dollars.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for virtual power plants (VPPs)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussions of the market potential for VPPs in the power generation industry, future trends and innovations, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments

An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by technology, end user and region

A look at the sustainability trends and ESG developments in VPPs, with an emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores and the ESG practices of leading companies

An analysis of patents related to VPPs

Insight into the industry structure, current competitive landscape, R&D activity, companies' growth strategies, and company value share analysis

A look at recent M&A activity and the outlook for venture funding

Profiles of Leading Global Players

1Komma5

ABB

AGL Energy Ltd.

Autogrid Systems Inc.

Cpower

Enel X North America Inc.

Flexitricity

General Electric

Limejump

Next Kraftwerke

Siemens

Statkraft As

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5%





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Virtual Power Plant Overview

Technical VPPs

Commercial VPPs

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Renewable Energy in Power Generation

Rising Investments in Adopting Smart Grids

Growing Global Demand for Electricity

Market Restraints

High Initial Cost to Transform Existing Power Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Integration of Distributed Energy Resources into the Grid

Growing Expansion of Smart Cities

Market Challenges

Cybersecurity Risks Due to Digitalization of Utilities

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Technology

Distributed Energy Resource

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

Market Breakdown by End User

Commercial Users

Industrial Users

Residential Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking

Key Developments

Chapter 6 Sustainability in VPP Industry: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environment Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Economic and Environmental Benefits

Status of ESG in the VPP Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npep9u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment