Sports Marketing USA Is Now epikkos™ Offering Legendary Fan Experiences

NEWARK, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Marketing USA, a leader in sports fan vacation experiences for more than 30 years, today announced that the company has rebranded as epikkos™. The name epikkos, a variant of the Greek word for “epik,” reflects the company’s expanded commitment to providing once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences to fans who love sports, fine food, and entertainment.



Sports Marketing USA has been offering sports fans unique experiences since 2009. The company partners with Major League Baseball, 10 MLB clubs, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and other sports organizations to create custom travel packages for Spring Training, Road Trips, and exhibitions like the MLB World Tour. The new epikkos brand reflects an expanded commitment to offer fan experiences beyond sports, including custom travel packages for food, wine, and entertainment clients. For example, an epikkos partner may want to host a special wine tour of Napa Valley, an excursion with a celebrity chef, travel to an album launch party, or an exclusive trip to a pop concert venue.

“As we continue to expand our business, it became clear that our name did not adequately convey who we are or what we have to offer,” said Lisa Goularte, CEO of epikkos. “Our decision to become epikkos reflects our commitment to delivering epik travel packages to fans who are passionate about food, wine, music, art, and other experiences beyond sports. The name epikkos accurately reflects the epik travel experiences we can deliver on behalf of our partners.”

epikkos is a leader in turnkey experiential travel, creating legendary fan experiences for partners. Whether it is a sporting event, a concert, a wine tour, or other experience, epikkos extends fan engagement beyond ticket sales and merchandise. Drawing on decades of travel experience and relationships, the epikkos team can secure 30% to 35% discounts on accommodations and travel, generating substantial revenue for partners while adding value for fans, creating lasting memories, and reinforcing customer loyalty.

“Since we began offering travel experiences, we have had 70% customer retention, so we know that our partners find value in the fan programs we offer,” said Greta Oyler, CFO of epikkos. “We have a passion for what we do that translates into providing our customers with the highest levels of care and personalized attention. We see a larger market for innovative fan experiences, and as epikkos, we are better positioned to attract new partners.”

For more information, visit www.epikkos.com.

About epikkos

Founded in 2009 as Sports Marketing USA, epikkos is a 100% woman-owned business specializing in experience travel packages. epikkos partners with sports franchises, food and winemakers, arts and entertainment venues, and other brands to curate unique and unparalleled fan and customer experiences. epikkos creates custom travel packages for fans with discounts on hotels and transportation, allowing partners to increase ticket sales and event revenue while promoting fan loyalty. epikkos currently represents Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as 10 MLB clubs, the Golf Channel, NASCAR, and NBC Sports, among others.

