WeightWatchers Hosts ‘Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight,’ A Live Virtual Event with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, May 9

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”), announced today a live virtual event, hosted by global media leader Oprah Winfrey, "Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight.” The event will take place on Thursday, May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. ET, and will include a live studio and live global virtual audience, and will be live streamed on WeightWatchers YouTube channel. Joining the conversation are diverse and influential voices, including Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, Katie Sturino, Marisa Meltzer, Jamie Kern Lima, Tressie McMillan Cottom, along with leading science and medical experts, Dr. Rachel Goldman, Dr. Ania Jastreboff and Dr. Stephan Guyenet, who will help us dismantle the current diet culture, as we lean into science and the exciting evolution of weight and our health. The honest and brave dialogue will allow us the space to reconcile our varying thoughts on diet culture, weight bias and much more. For an opportunity to join the conversation with Oprah and guests and interact as part of the live virtual audience, participants are invited to register for the event in advance.



Throughout the three-hour event, Oprah will guide a conversation to catalyze a new wave of change in how we collectively redefine the cultural and personal relationships between our weight, our health and each other. The powerful discussion will unpack the multifaceted, preconceived notions we have about weight, from the profound impact diet culture has had on our society to how we can reframe harmful narratives surrounding our weight and our bodies. Together with WeightWatchers, the conversation will bring together the voices of individuals, communities and medical societies to bridge the science of “weight” with a new outlook that brings the health and wellbeing of our bodies into focus.

“As we reconcile the shame stories we have all experienced, I’m on a mission to keep this conversation going and help us better understand the complexity of weight health and how we can use the science and what we know now to enhance our lives,” said Oprah Winfrey.

“Anyone can quit a diet, but it takes a collective effort to quit a culture,” said Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers. “With the support of Oprah and our core founding principles of community and science, our intention is to invite people to a conversation to better understand the harsh realities that have led to our complicated relationship with weight. Like Oprah, we are dedicated to shifting culture, to change the conversation from weight loss, to weight health.”

The event will be live streamed on WeightWatchers’ YouTube channel and it will remain available for on-demand viewing across all platforms. For an opportunity to join the conversation with the host and guests by interacting as a live virtual attendee, participants are invited to register for the event in advance by visiting ww.com/makingtheshift. Event registrants will also receive a free digital workbook, allowing them to take part in the conversation.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a global media leader, producer, philanthropist, actress and author. Over the course of her esteemed career, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For 25 years, Winfrey was host and producer of the award-winning talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” engaging in a range of multifaceted cultural conversations. Currently, Oprah oversees Harpo Productions, serves as chairman and CEO of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, is the founder of O, The Oprah Magazine and digital companion site OprahDaily.com, and the host of the award-winning podcast “Super Soul.”

