Cycode Completes Acquisition of Bearer and Announces New Cygives Developer Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), has finalized its acquisition of Bearer, an AI-powered SAST and API discovery company. The strategic move empowers Cycode to deliver a comprehensive suite of new application testing capabilities that ensures safer, accurate and frictionless code security management. Building on this momentum and the company’s record-breaking quarter, Cycode is also announcing Cygi v es - a new initiative that provides developers with a comprehensive set of free, open source security solutions that are designed to deliver safe code – faster.



Malicious code-led compromises continue to plague headlines, with the most recent being the XZ backdoor software supply chain exploit that if had been left undetected, could have caused far reaching, nation-state implications. This is just one example of the magnitude of these attacks. As a result, application security teams are under increasing pressure to protect their software applications from threats, while also managing operational obstacles such as tool sprawl, alert fatigue and regulatory and compliance mandates. In fact, the Cycode State of ASPM Report revealed that only 29% of AppSec teams feel equipped to manage current threats.

Today’s close establishes a new level of application security testing. Bearer’s AI-powered capabilities combined with Cycode’s ASPM platform will enable 31% faster scanning, precise reporting and improved user experience for developers. In addition, users now have access to AI-powered code resolution, data leak protection and advanced API discovery, among other new security resources.

Commitment to Developer-First Security

With its ongoing commitment to equip and empower thousands of developers across the community, Cycode is launching its Cygives initiative. Developers now have free access to industry-leading, open source solutions like Bearer SAST, Raven and Cimon. These tools streamline the development workflow and enhance the security of CI/CD pipeline by providing unparalleled visibility and remediation capabilities.

“Cygives embodies our commitment to security, community and innovation. By providing developers everywhere with access to free and open security tools, we are not just supporting their projects – we’re helping forge a future where secure, resilient software is the standard, not the exception,” said Lior Levy, co-founder and CEO of Cycode. “It’s also more than just a resource – it's a community catalyst designed to inspire and empower developers to create with confidence."

"Cycode's Cygive initiative empowers every engineer on the team to build secure applications and services with immediate visibility through CI/CD integration,” said Alexandru Gogan, VP of Engineering at Sherpa.

Cygives arrives on the heels of continued record-breaking revenue growth and significant enhancements to Cycode’s ConnectorX platform with new integrations with industry leaders like Wiz, Snyk and Orca, further solidifying its position as the most complete ASPM platform available.

Learn more about Cygives online and in the blog .

Join Cycode at RSA Conference 2024

See Cycode’s complete ASPM platform in action at RSA Conference 2024 . Visit booth #2056 to learn more about how Cycode is empowering developers to build secure software.

About Cycode

Cycode is the leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) providing Peace of Mind to its customers. Its Complete ASPM platform scales and standardizes developer security without slowing down the business — delivering safe code, faster.

The platform can replace existing application security testing tools or integrate with them while providing cyber resiliency through unmatched visibility, risk driven prioritization and just in-time remediation of code vulnerabilities as scale. Cycode’s Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG), the ‘brain’ behind the platform, provides traceability across the entire SDLC through natural language.

Backed by tier-one investors Insight Partners and YL Ventures, the series-B company has raised $80 million and boasts a number of the top global Fortune 100 customers in the world that are gaining immediate value.

