Bay Area Social Equity Operator Launches the Purple Raina Balm Wand 1:1, an Inclusive Multipurpose Cannabis Topical

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Raina Infused Self Care (“Purple Raina”), an advocacy-centered self-care and grooming brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first THC-infused product: the Purple Raina Balm Wand 1:1 , which is designed to be used from head to toe to soothe sore muscles, hydrate dry, sensitive skin, and pamper the senses with aromatherapy. Purple Raina Founder and CEO Raina Jackson’s mindfulness practices and experience working for beauty industry titans L’Oreal and Aveda laid her path to craft a multipurpose product for people of all ages, races and genders.



“After working in the beauty industry, I decided to launch the product I had been seeking for my sore lower back and dry sensitive body skin — one that serves several needs in one, with a pleasant scent,” Jackson said. “I aimed to create a gender-fluid multitasking product for adults with a wellness lifestyle orientation.”

The Purple Raina Balm Wand 1:1 features:

A balancing 1:1 THC & CBD blend that helps block pain sensors and relax tight muscles.

helps protect the skin and boost its production of collagen for elasticity and overall skin health. A glow up from the toes up! This relaxing moisturizing balm can be used on dry skin on the entire body, especially on tired feet and knees. Use the Balm Wand as a hand salve, lip balm, and hair or beard pomade.

via twist-tube packaging Size variability for convenience: The Balm Wand comes in a 2.2 oz recyclable applicator, and the Balm Wand Mini comes in a 0.6 oz jumbo lip balm tube.

that pampers the senses Fortification with nourishing jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, aloe and mango butter

with nourishing jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, aloe and mango butter Vegan ingredients

Menthol and camphor-free for those adverse to strong smells or with sensitive skin

The Balm Wand 1:1 is first arriving on store shelves at the Posh Green Cannabis Boutique , San Francisco’s first Black woman-owned dispensary and delivery service, and can also be found on Weedmaps . Weedmaps is a premier online cannabis marketplace that offers a year-long social equity program granting free advertisement, which is just one of several social equity initiatives for which Purple Raina has qualified to receive funds or support.

The Oakland Equity Collective (OEC) is incubating Purple Raina’s parent company, Amethyst Aura LLC, with access to a shared manufacturing facility. The OEC was jointly funded by the City of Oakland Special Permits Division and Cannabis Equity Grant funding from the California Governor’s Office of Business Development (GO-Biz).

“This is a groundbreaking equitable business model that I hope more local jurisdictions will adopt,” Jackson said. “I am receiving 18 months of free space to produce and store my products in preparation for distribution to San Francisco Bay Area dispensaries. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to launch Purple Raina Infused Self Care with so much support, as cannabis social equity activism has always been at the forefront of the brand.”

To learn more about Purple Raina Infused Self Care, visit PurpleRaina420.com , connect with Founder Raina Jackson on LinkedIn , and follow Purple Raina on Instagram .



In addition to infused products, Purple Raina has hemp-derived CBD Balm Wands that can be shipped nationwide and are available for direct purchase on PurpleRaina.com .

About Purple Raina Infused Self Care:

Purple Raina Infused Self Care is a brand of infused self-care and grooming products that help soothe sore muscles, nourish the skin, and pamper the senses with aromatherapy. These versatile products are created to be used from head to toe and offer daily rituals invoking the 7 Chakras inherent to yoga, meditation, massage, and aromatherapy. Regardless of gender, ethnicity and age, adults desire the healthiest, most vibrant skin, hair, and scalp individually possible. Purple Raina Infused Self Care seeks to appeal to our collective humanity by focusing on our common need for daily grooming and self-care on a physical, mental, and spiritual level. Going beyond traditional concepts of gender and beauty, Purple Raina promotes “mindful self-care and grooming.”

About Raina Jackson:

Raina Jackson is a cannabis brand strategist and product development expert with over 15 years of experience in the personal care industry. Her background spans product development, sales and marketing management, and consumer education. Jackson holds a B.A. with honors from Stanford University, where she was a first-generation college graduate, and an MBA in Marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business. Following graduation, she held positions at leading beauty and personal care companies like Shea Moisture and L'Oréal in New York City. She also brings a unique perspective from her training as a hairdresser at Vidal Sassoon Academy in London and her experience teaching cosmetology at The Aveda Institute in SOHO NYC.

Leveraging her lifelong passion for the color purple and inspiration from the musical legend Prince, Jackson is dedicated to building a brand that reflects inclusivity and personal empowerment. As a self-described “Black urban hippie product junkie” with roots in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, Jackson has practiced yoga for over 15 years. This focus on the mind-body connection informs her dedication to mindful self-care and guides her vision for a brand that promotes both mental and physical balance.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

