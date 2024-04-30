Tromzo Accelerates Customer Acquisition and ARR, Capitalizing on Market Demand for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tromzo, a disrupter in application security posture and vulnerability management, today announced momentum across customer acquisition, revenue, feature adoption, and product innovation. The company also expanded in executive leadership, appointing Jack Sweeney as Executive Chairman.



Customer Acquisition Grows 300%, Revenue Jumps 500%

In 2023, Tromzo increased customer acquisition by 300% as enterprises seek more effective ways to accelerate remediation and reduce risk from code to cloud. The company's revenue also increased 500% in the same period. Tromzo’s customers span many industries, including financial services, technology, and entertainment, and range from mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Fix Vulnerabilities Faster, Don’t Just Find Them

The Tromzo Platform is designed to help organizations better understand, communicate, and reduce risk across code and cloud assets. By ingesting and correlating intelligence across a company’s cloud platforms, code repositories, and existing security stack, Tromzo can deduce context unique to each business to identify risk and accelerate remediation.

“We founded Tromzo with the definitive understanding that security teams do not have a ‘finding problem’, they have a ‘fixing problem’,” stated Harshil Parikh, Tromzo Founder and CEO. “The unique value Tromzo provides is layering in vulnerability and asset context so security teams can take swift and decisive action. Our customers are now able to remediate critical vulnerabilities in a matter of days in what used to take many months.”









The Tromzo Platform customizable risk scores, and provides vulnerability and asset context.

Pioneering ASPM and RBVM Capabilities

Organizations continue to seek new ways to leverage risk context across security teams, engineering, and executive leadership. Tromzo works closely with its customer advisory board and design partners to develop new features and functionality to provide informative and actionable data.

“The Tromzo team continues to innovate and we believe that working with a strong visionary team like Tromzo is mutually beneficial and provides much more value in the long term,” shared Aysha Khan, CISO and CIO at Treasure Data.

Jack Sweeney Appointed Executive Chairman

In response to Tromzo’s growth and market demand, the company has appointed Jack Sweeney as Executive Chairman. Mr. Sweeney brings decades of experience as a CEO responsible for building several multi-billion dollar businesses, and as a board member of many cybersecurity companies including Rapid7, DynaTrace, and ObserveIT (now Proofpoint Insider Threat Management). Jack Sweeney’s strategic guidance and operational experience marks a strong addition to Tromzo’s executive leadership.

“I am proud to join the Tromzo team as Executive Chairman. Tromzo is a company that is founded, designed, and funded by security leaders and, because of this, we understand our customers' needs and the unique challenges they face identifying and reducing risk,” said Jack Sweeney, Executive Chairman of Tromzo. “I am excited by what I know we will accomplish together going forward.”

About Tromzo

Tromzo is the first security posture and vulnerability management platform that reduces risk through rapid remediation from code to cloud. Security teams use Tromzo as the single-source-of-truth to discover complete risk context and accelerate vulnerability remediation. Backed by top investors including Venture Guides, Innovation Endeavors, Operator Partners, SVCI and 25+ leading CISOs.

