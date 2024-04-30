Chuck E. Cheese Introduces Its Highest Value and Most Affordable “Summer of Fun” Experience Ever with Unlimited Visits for Daily Game Play and Up to 50% Off Food & Beverage Across All New Family-Centric Fun Centers Nationwide

IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the #1 destination for family entertainment, is delighted to announce its latest initiative: a budget-friendly "Summer of Fun" designed to bring joy and affordability to families everywhere. With reduced game prices, exclusive discounts and an enhanced Summer Fun Pass, Chuck E. Cheese is committed to ensuring that every family can enjoy a memorable summer without breaking the bank. The Summer of Fun starts today at Chuck E. Cheese and runs all the way through Labor Day.

Free Games and One Play Point Per Game All Summer Long

This year every participating Chuck E. Cheese will offer:

One Play Point Per Game : Simplifying the fun, every game now costs just one Play Point, significantly reducing the cost of play and making Chuck E. Cheese more affordable than ever.

: Simplifying the fun, every game now costs just one Play Point, significantly reducing the cost of play and making Chuck E. Cheese more affordable than ever. Free Games : To kick off the excitement, kids receive five free games with coupons available at ChuckECheese.com.

: To kick off the excitement, kids receive five free games with coupons available at ChuckECheese.com. Summer Fun Pass: Families can enjoy two months of unlimited visits, 40-250 games each day, discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks, and additional bonus passholder perks. Prices start at just $44.99 per family when purchased online, offering unparalleled value.



"We're proud to introduce a 'Summer of Fun' that prioritizes affordability for all families," said Chuck E. Cheese Executive Vice President Mark Kupferman. "With reduced game prices, exclusive discounts and our enhanced Summer Fun Pass, we're ensuring that every family can create cherished memories without financial strain."

Previously, games at Chuck E. Cheese ranged from 1 to 4 Play Points each; however, this summer, every game will be priced at just one Play Point. This exciting change means potentially significant extended playtime for every child, all without any increase in the cost to play.

The Most Value-Packed Summer Fun Pass Ever

The 2024 Summer Fun Pass, now available at any participating Chuck E. Cheese across North America and online at chuckecheese.com, represents the ultimate value for families seeking an inexpensive summer entertainment option. This year, all tiers of the Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass give families unlimited visits for two months starting at just $44.99 when purchased online, along with discounts of up to 50% off on most food, drinks, surprise bonus perks and more. Families can spread the joy by splitting points with up to six members from their household.

"We've pulled out all the stops to ensure our 2024 Summer Fun Pass is affordable to all our guests," remarked Kupferman. "In a recent survey, 73% of consumers expressed concerns about finding affordable, wholesome family entertainment options this year. Yet 90% indicated that more affordable choices would enable them to spend increased quality time together enjoying themselves. Our new Summer Fun Pass program addresses these concerns, allowing parents to simply let their kids be kids."

The 2024 Summer Fun Pass has three tiers that include the following perks:

Bronze Pass – Two (2) months of unlimited visits, 40 games per day, 20% discount on most food & drinks and 20% discount on extra gameplay, plus surprise bonus perks.

– Two (2) months of unlimited visits, 40 games per day, 20% discount on most food & drinks and 20% discount on extra gameplay, plus surprise bonus perks. Silver Pass – Two (2) months of unlimited visits, 100 games per day, 30% discount on most food & drinks and 30% discount on extra gameplay, plus surprise bonus perks.

– Two (2) months of unlimited visits, 100 games per day, 30% discount on most food & drinks and 30% discount on extra gameplay, plus surprise bonus perks. Gold Pass – Two (2) months of unlimited visits, 250 games per day, 50% discount on most food & drinks and 50% discount on extra gameplay, plus surprise bonus perks.



Summer Fun Passes purchased online start at $44.99 for Bronze or $49.99 when purchased in-store. Guests who buy online enjoy a 10% discount off the regular in-store price.

Over $300 Million Invested in Fun Center Renovations

In a commitment to enhancing the Chuck E. Cheese experience, the company has invested over $300 million in remodeling its Fun Centers. These renovations include vibrant décor, modern furniture, interactive multimedia experiences for kids, an expanded selection of games and revamped dining options. With 75% of locations already remodeled and all centers scheduled for completion by year's end, Chuck E. Cheese is dedicated to elevating the fun and enjoyment for both children and parents alike. From updated technology to a refreshed grown-up menu, these innovative enhancements aim to cater to the diverse needs of every family.

For more information about the Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, please visit www.chuckecheese.com.

