OneMedNet Joins ClinEco Community of Clinical Research Industry Members

~ Validates OneMedNet’s Regulatory Grade Real World Data Platform Among the Clinical Trial Eco-System ~

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet”), the leading curator of precision curated regulatory-grade Real World Data (“RWD”), today announced that it has accepted an invitation to join ClinEco Inc., a connectivity platform and community environment, which improves access and expands distribution while promoting streamlined partner interactions and accelerated clinical innovation.

“We are excited to be invited to join this vibrant clinical trial community, which validates that our Real World Data platform is a trusted source for precision regulatory grade clinical data (RWD),” stated Aaron Green, OneMedNet President and CEO. “The effective utilization of Real World Data in clinical research is rapidly increasing and, as with many high growth market segments, there is a need for all participants to connect and grow together. We believe ClinEco will be a valuable platform for us to both educate, and efficiently provide specific and precise high quality RWD driving insights for Life Science members.”

ClinEco (short for Clinical Ecosystem) is the world’s first B2B market network for clinical trials, uniting sponsors, CROs, service providers, and sites on the world’s largest clinical trial marketplace enabling members to explore, engage, and exchange capabilities with their own ecosystem of partners. ClinEco was designed by the creators of SCOPE (Summit for Clinical Ops Executives).

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical data repositories of healthcare providers. OneMedNet's robust iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records (EHR), laboratory results, medical imaging data. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ platform, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements.

The OneMedNet iRWD™ network consists of 290+ facilities from leading healthcare systems and providers. Our commitment to growing our platform to provide near real time real-world data translates into healthcare innovations, setting new standards in patient care and advancing the future of medicine. For more information about OneMedNet Corporation, please visit www.onemednet.com.

About ClinEco

ClinEco unites sponsors, CROs, service providers, and sites on the world's first B2B clinical trial marketplace, empowering all to expand clinical partnerships. By creating a platform where all research stakeholders can explore, engage, and exchange capabilities with an ecosystem of partners, ClinEco accelerates the process of vendor selection, leading to faster, more efficient clinical trials. ClinEco is a Cambridge Healthtech Institute Company. Learn more about the ClinEco community by visiting http://clineco.io.

