ibex’s Christy O’Connor Recognized as Top 10 Corporate Counsel Award Winner

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Christy O’Connor, Chief Legal Officer at ibex, has been recognized as a 2024 Top 10 Corporate Counsel Award Winner by OnCon Icon.



“Christy's recognition as a Top 10 Corporate Counsel is a testament to her exceptional leadership, legal acumen, and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “We are immensely proud of Christy's achievement and honored to have her as part of our talented team.”

The OnCon Icon Awards honor the top corporate counsel and legal vendors in the entire world. The award winners were selected by peers in the legal community. The voters selected the corporate counsel they felt demonstrated a good mix of success and positive impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, made strong contributions to the legal community through thought leadership, have been innovative, and who have exhibited great leadership.

“I am proud and humbled to receive this outstanding award,” said O’Connor. “This recognition is especially rewarding for me knowing that it is based on the independent votes of my peers. I want to thank each and every person who took the time to vote and ensure me and ibex a spot in the Top 10.”

O’Connor has served as Chief Legal Officer of ibex since March 2018, and has been instrumental in enabling the company to deliver innovative business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help organizations acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers.

O’Connor has more than 25 years of experience as a General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Prior to ibex, she was Chief Legal Officer at Alorica, a provider of customer management outsourcing solutions. Before that, she served as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer at SourceHOV, as well as Deputy General Counsel for Stream Global Services. O’Connor holds a BA/MA from the University of Chicago. She has a JD from St. Mary’s University School of Law and a degree in International Law from the University of Innsbruck.

