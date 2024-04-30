Synacor Partners With MDI Novare To Expand Cloud ID™ Deployments In The Philippines

Deal with digital transformation leader integrates advanced identity access management capabilities to support media and entertainment bundling initiatives gaining steam among telecom companies in the region.



Addresses widespread consumer fraud in the region and simplifies streaming media go-to-market initiatives.

Opens the door for Cloud ID adoption in vertical industries outside of media and entertainment.



BUFFALO, N.Y., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synacor today announced a partnership with digital transformation leader MDI Novare to expand adoption of Cloud ID™ consumer identity access management (“CIAM”) in the Philippines. Specifically, MDI Novare recognizes opportunities to integrate Synacor Cloud ID Media Connect into its systems integration offerings to support increasing media and entertainment bundling demand amongst telecom operators in the market, and combat mobile consumer fraud with Synacor’s Cloud ID Passkey Connect capability.

MDI Novare is a prominent leader in the Philippines' IT landscape, driving digital transformation through strategic partnerships, technological innovation and a consistent track record of global recognition. Its expertise spans application development, infrastructure, data analytics and IT security, serving a diverse client base that includes leaders in telecommunications, financial services and the public sector.

In a region where digital fraud poses significant challenges and mobile-first experiences are dominant, Cloud ID and the newly introduced Cloud ID Passkey Connect capability offer an advanced approach to a major market need. Enabling secure, passwordless authentication, this technology addresses demand for a more robust and user-friendly digital identification process, especially in the telecommunications, and media and entertainment sectors. Synacor’s Cloud ID Media Connect offering can save MDI Novare streaming media clients months or even years of authentication integration work required to connect streaming services to various platforms.

“MDI Novare is uniquely positioned to advance digital capabilities for businesses in a range of industries, helping to enhance resiliency, agility and growth prospects as a trusted partner,” said Jeff Bak, Chief Product Officer, Synacor. “They are an ideal partner to expand adoption of Cloud ID and set the stage for transformative digital experiences in the Philippines. Together, we can enhance digital security and convenience, fostering greater consumer experiences and driving business growth while protecting content.”

Cloud ID Passkey Connect represents an important advancement in digital identity management, especially for the media and entertainment sector that has been slower to adopt the technology but stands to greatly benefit from it. By eliminating the need for traditional passwords, passkeys offer a more secure and convenient authentication method that is uniquely able to tackle fraud and improve digital experiences in the Philippines.

“Aligning with Synacor enables us to offer our clients a proven, advanced solution to digital identity management challenges,” said Victor Silvino, CEO, MDI Novare. “We look forward to working together to redefine authentication processes across various sectors, making digital interactions more seamless and secure.”

Powered by Oracle® Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud ID provides a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, globally renowned streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, with use cases spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, healthcare, hotels, airlines, rewards programs and more. Cloud ID leverages Synacor’s expertise in creating breakthrough identity management solutions to move toward the industry goal of frictionless customer experiences that retain high levels of security. Cloud ID reaches more than 200M subscribers and manages more than 30M unique sign-ins per month.

As Synacor and MDI Novare continue to explore new opportunities for digital transformation, the introduction of Cloud ID and Cloud ID Passkey Connect in the Philippines marks the beginning of a collaboration poised to pave the way for a more connected and secure digital future in the region.

For more information, visit www.CloudID.io and https://www.mdi.net.ph .

About Synacor

Synacor is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers with award-winning, innovative technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers email and collaboration platforms with Zimbra, and cloud-based identity management with Cloud ID. https://www.synacor.com.

About MDI Novare

Founded in 1988, MDI Novare is a pioneer and champion in the Philippine ICT market. Over the past three decades, MDI Novare has driven digital transformation through custom application development, infrastructure, data analytics, and IT security solutions that meet and exceed business demands. Today, MDI Novare continues its culture of innovation by being at the forefront of major technology trends such as APIs, cloud computing, big data, AI, and automation as we strive to create a positive impact for our people, our clients, our partners, and our communities.

Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da64d169-98d2-4b97-8ce2-eb02164e43ee