The new Amber Grid, Baltpool and Litgrid Boards was elected

From 30 April 2024 the following Board members were elected to the Boards of Amber Grid, Baltpool and Litgrid for a term of 4 (four) years:

Amber Grid's board members

Alexander Paul Gudmund Feindt – independent board member; Darius Kašauskas – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G; Karolis Švaikauskas – civil servant board member; Paulius Butkus – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G; Peter Loof Helth – independent board member.

Baltpool's board members

Dainius Liulys – independent board member; Mindaugas Navikas – board member, representatvie of the KN Energies; Simona Grinevičienė – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G; Valdemaras Bagdonas – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G; Vytautas Vorobjovas – independent board member.

Litgrid's board members

Gediminas Karalius – civil servant board member; Mindaugas Keizeris – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G; Pierri-Henri D'haene – independent board member; Tim Meyerjurgens – independent board member; Tomas Varneckas – board member, nominated by the parent company EPSO-G.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

