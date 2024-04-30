Global Coated Fabrics Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Growing Demand for Protective Clothing by Various Applications is Boosting Market Prospects

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coated Fabrics Market to Reach $42.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Coated Fabrics estimated at US$30.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Influencer Market Insights shed light on the trajectory of the global coated fabrics market, emphasizing polymer coatings' advantages for fabrics. Polymer Coated Fabrics emerge as the dominant product type, driving market dynamics. An overview of the market reveals insights into key competitors' market share and the competitive landscape's nuances.

Polymer Coated Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rubber Coated Fabrics segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The global economic update contextualizes the market's growth against broader economic trends. The surge in demand for protective clothing across various applications emerges as a major driving force propelling the coated fabrics market forward.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Coated Fabrics: An Introduction

Advantages of Polymer Coatings for Fabrics

A Prelude to Coated Fabrics Market

Polymer Coated Fabrics: The Prominent Product Type of Coated Fabrics

Market Overview on Coated Fabrics

Coated Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Protective Clothing by Various Applications is Boosting the Market

Major Market Driving Factors

