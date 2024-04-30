Quantum Computing Market Global Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Accenture, Cambridge Quantum Computing, AWS, Fujitsu, Google, Huawei, QBit, IBM, Microsoft and Rigetti Computing

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market Based on by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), by Offering (System, Services), by End-User (BFSI, Chemical), by Application (Ml, Simulation), Regional Outlook - Global Forecast Up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With an emphasis on accelerating trade activities, transactions, and data processing manifolds, quantum computing is gaining popularity in the banking and finance services sector. Simulation is one of the major possible uses for quantum computing. The development of quantum computing points to a more effective and economical method of risk management for finances. In financial institutions, using classical computers might result in exponential increases in processing time and high-quality solution costs. Quantum computers, on the other hand, can do quick tasks at optimal costs, saving money and opening up new revenue streams.



One of the possible advantages of quantum computing for financial services is that it can offer pertinent and necessary cybersecurity solutions that use next-generation cryptography to protect customers' financial data. Furthermore, proactive fraud risk management is made possible by the quick detection of fraudulent activity through the use of quantum computing technology to identify customer behavior patterns.

Furthermore, merging artificial intelligence (AI) with quantum computing can optimize the portfolio management of assets with interdependencies and predictive analytics in customer behavior. The development of the most hacker-proof technology in this IoT era is anticipated to result from the combination of blockchain technology with quantum computing. It is anticipated that this combination will also greatly improve transaction speed and lower processing costs in the banking and financial sector, which will minimize infrastructure downtime.

In 2022, the quantum computing market was dominated by the BFSI category, which held a 21.9% revenue share. The BFSI industry benefits greatly from quantum computing's quick data processing speeds, which are driving up demand for the technology. It provides the financial sector with the tools it needs to analyze data more quickly, particularly for jobs like identifying fraud, comprehending consumer behavior, and aiding in decision-making. This prevailing trend centers on utilizing the speed of quantum computing to extract meaningful information from large databases, hence increasing the effectiveness of various financial processes.



A revolutionary development in the world of drug research is quantum computing. By accurately predicting molecular behaviors, it speeds up the process of identifying possible drug candidates by enabling very precise simulations of complex molecular interactions. Deep insights into chemical structures are provided by quantum algorithms, which let researchers design drugs more quickly and affordably. This technology has the potential to accelerate the distribution of life-saving medications to people all across the world, which will eventually help patients everywhere.



Europe held a commanding 34.6% share of the market in 2022. The development of quantum computing technology requires a deep understanding of both practical engineering and fundamental physics. Consequently, the European regional market is witnessing an increasing trend of collaboration between the industrial and academic domains. This partnership is accelerating the development of new applications and technology for quantum computing. Several European quantum computing companies are collaborating with academic institutions and research centers to develop innovative quantum software and algorithms.



The emphasis on developing open-source quantum software is one of the major trends in quantum software development throughout Asia Pacific. This tactic helps businesses of all sizes benefit from quantum software's increased price and accessibility. The development of quantum software specifically for industries like healthcare, banking, and materials research is another noteworthy development. This strategy is essential to accelerating the adoption of quantum computing in various sectors.



One notable development is the growing convergence of machine learning with quantum computing, where Quantum Machine Learning (QML) leverages quantum hardware and algorithms to support ML operations. The primary driving force behind this movement is quantum computing's ability to significantly speed up complex computations, which offers significant advantages for tasks like data analytics, optimization, and AI model training. It is anticipated that the ML industry will explore and use QML more when quantum technology becomes more robust and widely available. This could result in major improvements in the fields of AI and data science. Research and collaboration at the intersection of ML and quantum computing have the potential to drive advancement and creativity in both fields.

Report Scope:

This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Quantum Computing Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.

This research gives an in-depth analysis of the Quantum Computing Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.

This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the Quantum Computing Market.

This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the Quantum Computing Market.

Vendor Profiles:

Accenture

Cambridge Quantum Computing

AWS

Fujitsu

Google

Huawei

QBit

IBM

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Report Segmentation:

Quantum Computing Market based on Offering:

System

Services

Quantum Computing Market based on Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Quantum Computing Market based on Application:

Optimization

Simulation

Machine Learning

Others

Quantum Computing Market based on End use:

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy & Power

Chemical

Government

Others

Quantum Computing Market based on Geography:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biu1er

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.