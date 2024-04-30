Global Drug-Eluting Stents Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Biodegradable Polymers Represent Promising Developments, Offering the Potential for Enhanced Biocompatibility

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The evolution of drug-eluting stents (DES) is a significant chapter in medical technology, marked by continuous innovation and advancement. Over the years, there has been a notable progression in DES design, leading to improved efficacy and safety. A comparative analysis of DES focuses on physical parameters, aiding in the selection of the most suitable stent for individual patients. Bioabsorbable stents and those with biodegradable polymers represent promising developments, offering the potential for enhanced biocompatibility and reduced long-term risks.

Polymer-Free Drug-Eluting Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polymer-based Drug-Eluting Stents segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The emergence of completely bioresorbable scaffolds heralds a potential game-changer in interventional cardiology, with the prospect of eliminating long-term foreign body implants. Noteworthy clinical studies and ongoing innovations contribute to the ongoing evolution of DES, ensuring that these devices continue to advance patient care and outcomes in cardiovascular medicine.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Market Drivers & Restraints

Aging - A Key Market Driver

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

Bioabsorbable Stents

New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers

Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer

Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations

Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes

Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System

SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology

Other Novel DES Launches

Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule

DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures

Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

