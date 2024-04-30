Global Drug-Eluting Stents Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Biodegradable Polymers Represent Promising Developments, Offering the Potential for Enhanced Biocompatibility

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The evolution of drug-eluting stents (DES) is a significant chapter in medical technology, marked by continuous innovation and advancement. Over the years, there has been a notable progression in DES design, leading to improved efficacy and safety. A comparative analysis of DES focuses on physical parameters, aiding in the selection of the most suitable stent for individual patients. Bioabsorbable stents and those with biodegradable polymers represent promising developments, offering the potential for enhanced biocompatibility and reduced long-term risks.
Polymer-Free Drug-Eluting Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polymer-based Drug-Eluting Stents segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The emergence of completely bioresorbable scaffolds heralds a potential game-changer in interventional cardiology, with the prospect of eliminating long-term foreign body implants. Noteworthy clinical studies and ongoing innovations contribute to the ongoing evolution of DES, ensuring that these devices continue to advance patient care and outcomes in cardiovascular medicine.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Market Drivers & Restraints
- Aging - A Key Market Driver
- Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
- High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Scenario
- J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors
- Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
- Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
- Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters
- Bioabsorbable Stents
- New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers
- Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer
- Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations
- Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications
- DES for Large Sized Arteries
- Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes
- Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System
- SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology
- Other Novel DES Launches
- Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule
- DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures
- Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 33 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- AlviMedica (Turkey)
- Arterius Limited (UK)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)
- Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- Cook Medical Inc. (US)
- Elixir Medical Corp. (US)
- KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
- Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)
- Eurocor GmbH (Germany)
- OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- QualiMed (Germany)
- Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)
- STENTYS SA (France)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo4mqt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment