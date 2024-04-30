NetBox Labs Adds Dozens of Enterprise Customers, Including Seven Fortune 500 Organizations, and Celebrates Massive NetBox Innovation and Community Growth In First Year

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs , the commercial steward of the leading network source of truth, NetBox, today announced impressive customer momentum- including more than 60 customers and seven Fortune 500 companies - and significant product innovation in its first year as a company.



Since NetBox Labs spun out of NS1 and raised its Series A in April 2023, the company has grown the NetBox community rapidly, with more than 6K NetBox practitioners engaging in Slack and more than 15K GitHub stars. NetBox Labs has also announced several programs supporting NetBox innovation directly, while bringing to market numerous product enhancements connecting networking teams with the greater IT ecosystem. Recently launched product features include an array of partnerships and integrations for network discovery, ITSM and CMDB, and network assurance, along with supported and certified NetBox plugins, tools for event-driven network automation, and more.

“We launched NetBox Labs with the goal of continuing to grow the incredible community behind NetBox and helping ensure every networking team has access to its powerful data model to build and manage complex networks, and the response has been overwhelming,” says Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NetBox Labs. “As a company, we are laser focused on bringing innovative features to market for NetBox users, while sharing our expertise on best practices on network management and automation and deepening the ecosystem around NetBox. We’ve grown our technical team rapidly and with our fast revenue growth and the support of our world-class open source investors, we will continue to invest in the NetBox community to make NetBox the de facto choice for IT teams across the world.”

The corporate and product momentum news comes ahead of the general availability of NetBox version 4.0, which includes improvements for users and administrators across the front end, new workflows, expansions to NetBox’s data model, and benefits for plugin management and the developer experience. NetBox 4.0 is available in beta 2 now and will be widely available in early May. New capabilities and enhancements include:

NetBox data model evolution - NetBox’s comprehensive and cohesive network data model empowers automation and helps teams eliminates network issues. NetBox users can now reflect the reality of their organization more accurately than ever, with new granular modeling options for NetBox sites, facilities, and locations.

- NetBox’s comprehensive and cohesive network data model empowers automation and helps teams eliminates network issues. NetBox users can now reflect the reality of their organization more accurately than ever, with new granular modeling options for NetBox sites, facilities, and locations. Your vital NetBox info front and center - Network operations teams benefit from smarter workflows that make critical information quicker to find and more readable, saving time and effort.

- Network operations teams benefit from smarter workflows that make critical information quicker to find and more readable, saving time and effort. Modern, elevated NetBox UI - NetBox 4.0 delivers a consistent user experience that helps your team be their most effective regardless of which screens they’re using.

- NetBox 4.0 delivers a consistent user experience that helps your team be their most effective regardless of which screens they’re using. API and developer experience improvements - Network automation teams can get more done with less code in NetBox 4.0.

- Network automation teams can get more done with less code in NetBox 4.0. Simplified plugin management and assurance - We’ve integrated the NetBox Labs plugin catalog, saving your staff time and helping them keep certified plugins up to date.

With tens of thousands of installations, NetBox is widely deployed in enterprise footprints and is trusted by IT, networking, and datacenter teams in industries such as financial services, retail and hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, energy, and government. Combining the capabilities of DCIM and IPAM into a comprehensive network source of truth, NetBox has become critical infrastructure and is the linchpin of modern network management and automation architectures.

In addition to customer momentum, the company has grown its partner ecosystem to include leading technical partners, consulting organizations and NetBox subject matter experts, including Blue Ally, Evolvere, Forward Networks, Full Ctl, IP Fabric, Itential, Nomios, Opticore, Slurp’it, WWT and more. At the same time, the company introduced integrations with ServiceNow for its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Configuration Management Database (CMDB) products, NetBox Event Streams for real-time network automation, and security integrations with Splunk and ElasticSearch. In addition to its NetBox Cloud offering, which it launched with in April 2023, the company recently announced a self-managed NetBox offering, NetBox Enterprise. The company also announced completion of its SOC 2 Type II certification in April.

“BlueAlly clients rely on us to help design and cultivate a successful network infrastructure that balances flexibility and functionality, reliable connectivity, security, and cost. NetBoxLabs’ commitment to NetBox innovation and the company’s big tent philosophy are right in line with supporting those needs,” says Dan Wade, Network and Infrastructure Practice Lead at BlueAlly, a NetBox Labs partner. “By leveraging NetBox - via open-source means, NetBox Cloud, or self-managed with NetBox Enterprise - our clients know they are using the premier network source of truth that is the backbone of their network management and network automation strategy.”

Recognizing the need for the network automation community to come together, NetBox Labs launched and hosted two NetDevOps Days events in London and New York this past year, drawing hundreds of attendees and the attention of the industry. In December 2023, NetBox Labs merged NetDevOps Days with the Network Automation Forum’s AutoCon, creating the go-to event for network automation practitioners and executives.

NetBox Labs is expanding quickly,hiring for openings in its sales organization globally to meet market demand and always expanding its product and technology investment. Existing NetBox users or anyone curious about NetBox can meet with the company at AutoCon 1 in Amsterdam in May or at Cisco Live US in Las Vegas in June, and NetBox Labs is always offering educational programming focused on network management and network automation at netboxlabs.com/events .

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs makes it easier to build and manage complex networks. We help teams accelerate network automation by delivering open, composable products and supporting the network automation community.

NetBox Labs is the commercial steward of open source NetBox, the world’s most popular network source of truth, and Orb, the next-generation open source network observability platform. Our products include NetBox Enterprise, a fully supported self-managed NetBox with advanced features, and NetBox Cloud, a secure, scalable, and reliable SaaS edition of NetBox.

NetBox powers thousands of companies, and NetBox Labs is backed by investment from GGV Capital, Grafana Labs CEO Raj Dutt, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce Ventures, and Mango Capital.

Contact info: Kiley Nichols, head of marketing, marketing@netboxlabs.com



