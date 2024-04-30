Information Security Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $132.3 Billion by 2030 - Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive Demand, IPv4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Security Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Information Security Services Market to Reach $132.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Information Security Services estimated at US$91.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$132.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Implementation Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Managed Security Services segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The rising instances of IT security breaches pose a significant threat to enterprises, with common security threats targeting information assets resulting in various damages such as proprietary information destruction, system performance disruptions, and data/application damage or corruption. Internal IT security breaches, ranked by frequency of occurrence, and external security breaches, are notable concerns, with high-profile breaches in 2020 underscoring the severity of the issue.
Information security has become a top priority for enterprises, influenced by factors affecting the implementation of security solutions, including the increased use of the internet and economic slowdowns. Enterprises focus on key areas such as network security, enterprise endpoint security, content security, and server security to mitigate risks and safeguard their operations. As the market outlook indicates, developing regions are expected to drive growth in the information security services market, emphasizing the global importance of effective cybersecurity measures.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Information Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|288
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$91.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$132.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Corporate Information Assets: Vulnerable as Ever
- Recent Market Activity
- Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches: A Serious Cause for Concern
- A Look at Common Security Threats for Enterprise Information Assets
- Damages Caused by Security Breaches
- Proprietary Information Destruction
- Disruption in Systems Performance
- Data/Application Damage or Corruption
- Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
- Types of External Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
- Top IT Security Breaches in 2020
- Information Security: High on Priority List for Enterprises
- Factors Affecting Implementation of Information Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide - Ranked in Order of Influence
- Increased Use of Internet Drives Focus on Cyber Security
- Key Statistical Findings
- Key Focus Areas for Enterprises in Implementation of Cyber Security in their Premises: Ranked in Order of Relative Importance
- Key Focus Areas for Information Security in Enterprises
- Network Security - Keeping Security Threats at Bay
- Enterprise Endpoint Security Gains Prominence
- Content Security - Fast Gaining Prominence
- Server Security Concerns Brings Focus on Server Security Solutions
- Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Information Security Risks - Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions
- Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises
- Market Outlook
- Developing Regions to Lend Traction to Information Security Services Market
- Information Security Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services
- Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
- Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
- Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services
- APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Information Security Services
- Emergence of Fake QR Codes and Tectiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services
- Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
- Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
- Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market
- Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services
- IPv4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services
- Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
- Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations
- Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions
- Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices - Boosts Order Influx Rates
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 232 Featured)
- CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK)
- Forcepoint (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- F-Secure Corporation (Finland)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- McAfee, Inc. (USA)
- Optiv Security Inc. (USA)
- Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
- SonicWALL, Inc. (USA)
- Sophos Ltd. (UK)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- Trianz (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yutej7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment