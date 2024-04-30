Information Security Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $132.3 Billion by 2030 - Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive Demand, IPv4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Security Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Information Security Services Market to Reach $132.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Information Security Services estimated at US$91.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$132.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Implementation Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Managed Security Services segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The rising instances of IT security breaches pose a significant threat to enterprises, with common security threats targeting information assets resulting in various damages such as proprietary information destruction, system performance disruptions, and data/application damage or corruption. Internal IT security breaches, ranked by frequency of occurrence, and external security breaches, are notable concerns, with high-profile breaches in 2020 underscoring the severity of the issue.

Information security has become a top priority for enterprises, influenced by factors affecting the implementation of security solutions, including the increased use of the internet and economic slowdowns. Enterprises focus on key areas such as network security, enterprise endpoint security, content security, and server security to mitigate risks and safeguard their operations. As the market outlook indicates, developing regions are expected to drive growth in the information security services market, emphasizing the global importance of effective cybersecurity measures.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Information Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $91.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $132.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Information Security Services

Emergence of Fake QR Codes and Tectiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services

IPv4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions

Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices - Boosts Order Influx Rates

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

