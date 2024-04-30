Global Flexible Glass Market Report 2024-2032: A US$ 2.8 Billion Market by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Glass Market Report by Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible glass market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Flexible glass is extensively used in the display screens of smartphones, laptops, curved monitors, televisions and tablets for superior elasticity, flexibility, scratch resistance and enhanced aesthetic appeal. In line with this, there is an increasing consumer preference for wearable and portable devices in gaming, entertainment, sports and health and fitness applications, thereby favoring the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of flexible glass to manufacture automobile and solar panel components is also driving the market growth.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of lightweight and roll-on glasses, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are using novel plastic and metal substrates, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), to manufacture cost-effective flexible glass. Other factors, including an increasing emphasis on glass material recycling, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global flexible glass market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on application and end use industry.



Breakup by Application:

Displays

Sensors

Photovoltaic Cell

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with the following key players:

Abrisa Technologies

AGC

Corning Incorporated

Dupont Displays Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

LISEC Holding GmbH

Materion Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Universal Display Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the size of the global flexible glass market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global flexible glass market?

What are the key factors driving the global flexible glass market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible glass market?

What is the breakup of the global flexible glass market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global flexible glass market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global flexible glass market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



