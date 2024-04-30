North America Biofertilizer Market Report 2024-2032, by Type, Crop, Microorganism, Mode of Application and Country - A US$ 2.59 Billion Market by 2032

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biofertilizer Market Report by Type, Crop, Microorganism, Mode of Application, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America biofertilizer market size reached US$ 952.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.59 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.79% during 2023-2032.



Biofertilizer stands for an organic substance containing living microorganisms which facilitates growth and strength of plant. It is applicable to seeds, plant surfaces, soil or plant's interior, supplying essential primary nutrients for the plant. Biofertilizer helps in nitrogen fixation, stimulates plant growth, solubilizes phosphorus for plant and enhances soil fertility. Being an eco-friendly substance, it helps in reducing the usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Rhizobium, Azetobacter, Azospirillum and blue green algae belonging to Nostoc, Anabaena, Tolypothrix and Aulosira genera are some of the commonly used biofertilizers.



North America hosts the largest biofertilizer market in the world. Increasing demand for organic food in the region has boosted demand for biofertilizers. Also, expanding land area for organic farming, easy availability of the product, suitable economical value and new innovations have profited the biofertilizer market. Rising awareness towards the several health and environmental benefits of biofertilizers will fuel the market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the North America biofertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America biofertilizer market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America biofertilizer market?

What is the breakup of the North America biofertilizer market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America biofertilizer market on the basis of crop?

What is the breakup of the North America biofertilizer market on the basis of microorganism?

What is the breakup of the North America biofertilizer market on the basis of mode of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America biofertilizer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America biofertilizer industry?

What is the structure of the North America biofertilizer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America biofertilizer industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America biofertilizer industry?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $952.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2590 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered North America

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America biofertilizer market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, crop, microorganism and mode of application.



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Type

Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

Others

Market by Crop

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market by Microorganism

Cyanobacter

Rhizobium

Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

Azotobacter

Others

Market by Mode of Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

Industry Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

