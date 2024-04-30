Allsup Named To USA Today’s Top Places To Work

Belleville, Illinois, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, return to work and healthcare benefit services, veterans disability appeal, Disability Financial Solutions® and other services is proud to announce it has been named to USA Today’s “Top Places to Work.” This prestigious award distinguishes Allsup as a national leader in workplace culture while championing inclusive workplace practices, prioritizing employee welfare, and providing outstanding support for individuals navigating SSDI, healthcare benefits and veteran disability programs.

USA Today highlights organizations that excel in creating engaging, supportive, and inclusive work environments. The “Top Places to Work” selection process is thorough, assessing workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as incorporating data from employee surveys on culture aspects like alignment, implementation and connection.

“This recognition from USA Today as a Top Place to Work underscores our team’s dedication to fostering a culture of respect, integrity and collaboration,” said David Doeren, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Allsup, LLC, and President of Allsup Employment Services, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Allsup LLC. “We are honored to receive this award and pleased because it reflects our commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued and are empowered to provide unparalleled service to our customers.”

Doeren said the award underscores the commitment of Allsup to excellence, not just in client services, but also in creating a workplace culture that nurtures both professional and personal growth. Recognition as a Top Place to Work reinforces the company’s leadership in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, return to work and healthcare benefit services, veterans disability appeal sectors, and also its commitment to high service standards and employee satisfaction.

As Allsup advances in the complex landscape of disability and employment benefits, this accolade reinforces the company’s commitment to its values and vision for the future. With a legacy of more than half a million successful customers in over 40 years, Allsup remains focused on maintaining excellence, continuing to lead the industry and making a difference within the lives of those it serves.

"We've achieved a lot, yet there's so much more ahead and Allsup is poised to lead the charge," said Jim Allsup, Founder and CEO. "As the world evolves, so does Allsup, guiding the way forward. Many people have yet to realize the full potential of the combined SSDI and Ticket to Work program. We stand at the brink of a revolution in how work and disability intersect, and Allsup is at the vanguard of this transformation."

As the organization looks to the future, its team of experts will be formulating and leading the marketplace with ongoing innovation, identifying more products and services for U.S. workers and people with disabilities at key turning points in their lives.

SSDI: For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for Social Security disability customers. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the application level than any other SSDI representative nationwide.

Veterans: For those veterans seeking a higher rating or filing a disability appeal, visit Allsup.com/veterans or call 1-888-372-1190 to connect with VA-accredited Claims Agents for assistance with your VA disability claim.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment