Blue Rhino, International Rhino Foundation partner again to promote conservation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is teaming up again this year with the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) to support some of our planet’s most remarkable creatures.



For the third consecutive year, Blue Rhino has joined forces with IRF to support their May 5th promotion called “Keep the Five Alive” that raises awareness of the challenges facing the five rhinoceros species remaining in the world. A special, limited-edition IRF-themed Blue Rhino tank sleeve is available at participating retail stores throughout the United States leading up to the special May 5th activities. Each tank sleeve contains a QR code that takes grilling enthusiasts to www.bluerhino.com/irf, where they’ll find fun recipes and learn how anyone can become involved in rhino conservation.

To further support the special partnership, Blue Rhino has pledged to match donations made to IRF from May 1st-7th. The company has committed to matching up to $30,000 in recognition of its 30th anniversary, which will also be celebrated in May.

“We love partnering with the International Rhino Foundation,” Chet Reshamwala, Head of Blue Rhino, said. “Our relationship with them has brought awareness to our Blue Rhino communities, friends, and family. This year, many of us eagerly followed conservationists who witnessed a rare rhino birth at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park. It’s amazing to see the impact IRF has on the world around us as they strive to save such an important and endangered species.”

Blue Rhino services customers and retailers across the country. The company name got its inspiration when Blue Rhino’s founder witnessed rhinos in the wild during a trip to Africa. Today, Blue Rhino exchange cylinders are sold at 65,000 locations.

“All five rhino species need our help to survive, and we're thrilled to partner with Blue Rhino to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary while bringing much-needed awareness to the conservation efforts of rhinos around the world,” IRF Executive Director Nina Fascione said.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94329c40-4fc1-4306-ac01-f3151d9057fc